Prime Day 2022: The Best Deal On Apple Watch Series 7 May Sell Out

(CTN News) – There are just a few hours left to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 Apple Watch deal, which delivers a record low price on the popular wearable. Nevertheless, inventory is limited and styles are selling out quickly.

Amazon Prime members can still save $120 on 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 styles, bringing prices down to $279. We are seeing the lowest price on Apple Watch Series 7 ever, with limited stock left in select colors as the Prime Day-exclusive deal ends tonight.

Apple Watch Prime Day deals

41mm Series 7 (GPS), Aluminum Case, Sport Band: $279 ($120 off)

45mm Series 7 (GPS), Aluminum Case, Sport Band: $309 ($120 off)

41mm Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band: $579 ($120 off)

45mm Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band: $629 ($120 off)

On Prime Day 2022, Apple users can save up to $350 on everything from AirPods to Macs. In this Prime Day (Day 2) guide, we’ve rounded up our best deals for prime day.

Also available

The best amazon prime day deals:

AirPods Pro: $169.98 ($80 off)

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $109 ($70 off)

Apple TV 4K (64GB): $129 ($70 off)

iPad 9th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi): $299 ($30 off)

M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $569.99 ($130 off)

14″ M1 Pro MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Space Gray: $1,799 ($200 off)

