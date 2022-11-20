Donald Trump’s Twitter Account ‘Reactivated’ After Elon Musk’s Poll

Connect with us

Published

26 mins ago

on

(CTN News) – Almost two years after the former US president was barred from the social media site for encouraging violence, Elon Musk has restored Donald Trump’s account on Twitter.

After Musk, the platform’s new owner, conducted a vote on the social media site, which indicated slender support for allowing Trump to return, Donald Trump‘s account returned on Twitter on Saturday.

Whether Trump’s account should be resurrected received more than 15 million votes, with a narrow majority of 51.8 percent choosing to do so.

“The people have had their say. Trump will be re-elected, tweeted Musk.

Donald Trump, though, said earlier in the day on Saturday that he was not interested in returning to the stage.

When asked by a panel at the annual leadership gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition if he intended to return to Twitter, the former president said via video, “I don’t see any need for it.”

Trump said he would remain with his new platform Truth Social, an app created by his start-up Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which he claimed was doing “phenomenally well” and had higher user interaction than Twitter.

Donald Trump, who on Tuesday announced his intention to run again for president in 2024, also hailed Musk and claimed to have admired him his whole life.

The former president said that Twitter’s issues were “extraordinary” and were plagued by bots and false accounts.

Donald Trump’s account was suspended after the US Capitol attack

The former president was removed from the podium following the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to Twitter management at the time, the suspension was put in place due to worries about potential future incitement to violence.

Later, Trump founded Truth Social, which he praised as a platform for conservatives and a challenge to leftist media. On January 6, 2021, Twitter deleted several tweets that it deemed to be in “serious violation” of its policies and blocked Trump’s account for 12 hours.

As of 8:30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, his profile had been restored, but it was still unknown whether Trump would return to Twitter.

Musk’s Twitter poll was published four days after Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

Before his suspension, Donald Trump was an unstoppable tweeter, but he has previously stated that he would not use Twitter again even if his account were to be reinstated. He’s been reliant on Truth Social, a considerably more modest social media channel he founded after being banned from Twitter.

