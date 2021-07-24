USWNT Bounces Back at Tokyo Olympics

The force to be reckoned with U.S. ladies’ soccer group scored off a corner kick in the 45th moment of the main half Saturday night to control a 6-1 success against New Zealand at Saitama Stadium In USWNT.

The Americans bounced back from a stunning 3-0 misfortune to Sweden on Wednesday, evening their Olympic record at 1-1 going into their gathering play finale Tuesday against Australia (1-1), a 4-2 washout Saturday to Sweden.

With a success over Australia, the U.S. would progress to the quarterfinals July 30.

“Sweden was a generally excellent group and we didn’t play our best, and when you do that facing a top adversary, they will rebuff you. So that wasn’t our best exhibition,” Crystal Dunn said. “I think we came into Game 2 realizing that we don’t go from being a truly incredible group two days prior to not being an extraordinary group any longer.”

Rose Lavelle scored first for the U.S. in the 10th moment off a run inside the case and help from Tobin Heath. However, it was the objective late in the primary a large portion of that eased pressing factor of losing without precedent for 45 Olympic games, especially after four U.S. objectives were denied because of offsides.

New Zealand (0-2) almost scored on a Hannah Wilkinson header in the 42nd moment.

All things considered, the U.S. went up 2-0 in the 45th, changing over off a Megan Rapinoe corner kick to the far post that Julie Ertz made a beeline for Lindsey Horan, who put a header past goalie Alyssa Naeher.

The Americans made it 3-0 in the 63rd moment when New Zealand’s Abby Erceg, attempting to shield a Carli Lloyd header, scored an own objective.

New Zealand exploited some guarded slips to score in the 72nd moment then the U.S. returned up by three objectives in the 80th when Christen Press, a second-half substitute, changed over on a pass from Ertz, her subsequent help.

Press set up Alex Morgan for a last U.S. objective in the 87th moment. New Zealand had another own objective in stoppage time off a Press shot.

“I think we were somewhat more formed, somewhat more tolerant ready this game, and we realize it will be testing pursuing that gold decoration,” Dunn said. “So we’re not underestimating anything.”

USWNT Bounces Back after Shocking loss to Dominate New Zealand at Tokyo Olympics,USWNT Bounces Back after Shocking loss to Dominate New Zealand at Tokyo Olympics,USWNT Bounces Back after Shocking loss to Dominate New Zealand at Tokyo Olympics,USWNT Bounces Back after Shocking loss to Dominate New Zealand at Tokyo Olympics

SOURCE : usatoday

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new