Olympics 2021 Updates: USA Softball Falls to Japan, USWNT Advances, USA Wins 50th Straight Game and More From Tokyo

It was another full record of astonishments and wins at the Tokyo Olympics. The early-morning record highlighted the eagerly awaited ladies’ tumbling group last and saw USA finish second behind the Russian Olympic Committee and Simone Biles’ dazzling way out, just as Japan confronting USA for softball gold. The United States presently has the most awards, with 25 (nine golds). China is directly behind the U.S. with 21 awards (nine golds).

The greatest shocker, outside of tumbling, came in ladies’ tennis, where Japan’s Naomi Osaka – who lit the Olympic light only days prior and was the competition’s No. 2 seed – was expelled.

The U.S. ladies’ ball group started its mission for a seventh successive gold decoration with a success over Nigeria. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi – who both gloat four gold decorations to their names – have still never lost in Olympic contest. Somewhere else, Team USA snatched four additional awards in the pool across four individual finals, driven by Lydia Jacoby’s noteworthy gold in the 100-meter breaststroke. In soccer, the USWNT played to a draw with Australia, however it’s adequate to arrive at the take out stage.

Japan defeats USA for softball gold in Olympics

Following by two runs in the 6th inning of a gold-decoration rematch game 13 years really taking shape, Amanda Chidester went to the plate for the United States with sprinters on first and second and Japan in a one-out jam. Chidester released a superstar to third. The ball ricocheted off third baseman Yu Yamamoto’s arm and into the glove of shortstop Mana Atsumi, who bent over Michelle Moultrie at second.

The U.S. dreams were splashed with the most odd of bobs.

Japan, and pitcher Yukiko Ueno, shut the entryway with three straight outs in the seventh, and safeguarded its gold decoration from the 2008 Olympics with a 2-0 success. The U.S. got its subsequent straight silver.

The possibility of one more shot at Japan with an Olympic gold decoration on the line had drawn Cat Osterman out of retirement and Monica Abbott back to the U.S. public group. In any case, the lefty pitchers, who hadn’t surrendered a procured run in the initial five U.S. games, weren’t just about as sharp as they had been already all through the competition. Japan piled up eight hits against starter Osterman, Ally Carda (who got the misfortune) and Abbott.

Ueno, the triumphant pitcher in the 2008 Games, played U.S. foil once more, surrendering two hits and striking out five out of six innings. – Susie Arth

Japan wins the gold in softball 🇯🇵 It's the sport's first appearance in the Olympics since 2008. pic.twitter.com/FdDB9Pn2NS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2021

And that's GOLD for Japan 🇯🇵 in softball!! The home team clinches the gold medal win for their host country 🥇 pic.twitter.com/nxWRmhxPmh — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 27, 2021

Softball had a big fan

Ron Rivera, the Washington Football Team mentor, and his little girl, Courtney, a pitcher for UCLA, repped Team USA on top of things.

USWNT will advance

A 0-0 draw was sufficient for the U.S. ladies’ soccer group to continue on to the take out stage.

“It was an incredible test for us today to see that the players can execute the approach extremely, well,” U.S. chief Vlatko Andonovski said in a news gathering after the match.

“So whatever we feel like we need to do to dominate the [next] match, we will introduce it to them and afterward let them manage their work.”

As indicated by ESPN Stats and Information, this is the second time the Americans didn’t win their gathering since ladies’ soccer started as an Olympic game in 1996. (They didn’t win their gathering that year.) They won their gathering in every one of the other five years.

Tougher-than-expected opener for U.S. women

The U.S. ladies’ ball group made a big difference for its Olympic series of wins – presently at 50 in succession – yet Tuesday’s 81-72 opening triumph against Nigeria wasn’t exactly just about as overwhelming as the Americans would have preferred.

With four-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi back in real life – the watchman had not played since July 3 with her Phoenix Mercury group – the U.S. group had a lethargic beginning and followed 20-17 after the primary quarter. In any case, a 23-0 run put the Americans in control, regardless of whether things got somewhat more tight than anticipated in the last quarter.

What will not agree with U.S. mentor Dawn Staley? Getting outscored 22-11 in that final quarter, adding up to 25 turnovers and going 5-of-20 from behind the circular segment. Be that as it may, the mentor must be satisfied to have Taurasi back; she began and scored 10 focuses. What’s more, Staley’s previous South Carolina star A’ja Wilson, last year’s WNBA MVP with the Las Vegas Aces, driven the U.S. crew with 19 focuses and 13 bounce back in her first Olympic game.

The inside is required to be the Americans’ greatest strength; focus Brittney Griner additionally had a twofold with 13 focuses and 10 bounce back, while forward Breanna Stewart had nine and 11.

Sue Bird, as Taurasi going for her fifth gold decoration, had 13 helps. She currently has 102 vocation helps at the Olympics, second behind just Teresa Edwards (143) for Team USA.

Ezinne Kalu drove Nigeria with 16 focuses. The nine-point choice over Nigeria is the littlest edge of triumph for the United States at the Olympics since a four-point win over Russia in 2004. How close may the game have been if WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams had been on the Nigerian program? Considering they are largely post players, it would have made things intriguing.

Eventually, the U.S. chalks up its first success in Tokyo, regardless of whether it had a few moles, making progress toward what it trusts is a seventh continuous Olympic gold award. – Mechelle Voepel

SOURCE : espn

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new