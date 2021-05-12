Connect with us

Sports

Mikey Garcia Ready to "Move on" Over Fight with Manny Pacquiao
Advertisement

Sports

Review of the Biggest Asian Athletes for 2021 Sporting Year

Sports

Manchester City win Premier League Title for a Third Time

Sports

Pitch Invaders and Super League: English Premier League Update

Sports

25 Year-Old Ariya Jutanugarn Clinches the Honda LPGA Thailand Title

News Video Sports

Chelsea Come from Behind to Win 2-1 Against Manchester City

News Video Sports

Chelsea Reaches Champions League With 2-0 Win Over Real Madrid

News Video Sports

Manchester City vs PSG Sets Champions League Record

Sports

Real Madrid Secures a 2-0 Home Win Over Stubborn Osasuna

Sports

Thailand Fails to Overturn its IWF Weightlifting Ban for Doping

Sports

Mikey Garcia Ready to “Move on” Over Fight with Manny Pacquiao

Published

13 mins ago

on

Mikey Garcia Ready to "Move on" Over Fight with Manny Pacquiao

Mikey Garcia says he was supposed to fight Manny Pacquiao last year but negotiations did not materialize due to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic that plaguing the world.

Mikey Garcia has his fingers crossed that his potential bout against Manny Pacquiao develops, but he is ready to “move on” if ever it falls through.

The American is rumored to be the next opponent of the Filipino boxing legend as Pacquiao seeks to make his keenly awaited ring return after a near two-year hiatus.

“Nothing has happened,” Garcia said in a YouTube video posted by KO Artist Sports on Saturday, May 8. “We’re hoping we can finally maybe get that. But I’m also ready to move on if that is not going to happen.”

“We’ve been in talks for almost 3 months. If that does not happen, then we’re ready to move on and search for another fight.”

Garcia said he was supposed to fight Pacquiao last year but negotiations did not materialize due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It was pretty much a done deal. But the pandemic messed everything up,” Garcia said.

“Conversation started again this year, like in February, so we thought it was pretty much done. It has not quite happened so we’ll see what happens.”

It has been a year since Garcia last graced the ring, when he defeated Jessie Vargas in a non-title bout via unanimous decision in February 2020.

Before that, Garcia absorbed the first defeat of his professional career and lost the IBF welterweight belt to Errol Spence Jr in March 2019.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, last fought in July 2019 when he beat erstwhile unbeaten Keith Thurman to seize the WBA super welterweight title.

By Delfin Dioquino

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog