Messi Misses Inter Miami Match In Hong Kong, Fans Demand Refund
5 days ago

(CTN News) – A friendly Messi match between Inter Miami and Hong Kong XI took place on Tuesday at the Miami Dolphins’ stadium. The MLS side recording a swift 4-1 victory, but things off the pitch did not go well for the team.

It was expected that Lionel Messi would feature in the match, however he remained on the bench throughout the entire game, infuriating the local fans.

Angry spectators were unable to control their emotions and started yelling at the visiting team and their co-owner, David Beckham, who is a legendary footballer, asking for a refund from the team.

During the match, Beckham and his teammates were booed by angry fans who filled the stadium to watch the 2022 World Cup winner take part in the match.

In addition, Messi, the player that most of the 40,000 fans had paid a lot to see, was out with a hamstring injury and remained on the bench as an unused substitute to the match.

Beckham’s attempt to address the crowd after the game was drowned out by boos as a large number of people made their way out of the stadium.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game, tens of thousands of fans turned out on Saturday to watch Messi stretch in an open training session, but that was all they saw from the 36-year-old, as he rested on Sunday.

The day started off on a high note, where the local stars G.E.M, Gareth T, and Mirror member Keung To entertained a crowd that included John Lee, the city’s leader, but ended on a low note.

As a result of goals from Robert Taylor, Lawson Connery Sunderland, Leonardo Campana, and Ryan Sailor, the MLS side cruised to their first victory since September 2023 with a total of four goals.

In the second half, Messi did not play, but his teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba played some minutes.

A club friendly will now take place between Inter Miami and Vissel Kobe on February 7 where Messi is expected to be part of the match.

