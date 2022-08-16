Connect with us

Sports

Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu Move Western & Southern Open Match To Tuesday
Advertisement

Sports

Niels Pittomvils Finished 14th in The First Day Of The Decathlon

Sports

FIFA Bans 2 Players For Doping in World Cup Qualifying

Sports

Everton's Mina (ankle) Is Out For Eight Weeks

Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit Of Energy In His First Game As A Steeler

Sports

Richard Keyes, You've got a golden opportunity!

Sports

West Ham Is Defeated By Nottingham Forest In The English Premier League

Sports

Chelsea vs Tottenham: An Epic Battle Ends In Defeat

Sports

Bayern Strengthens Comfort!"Muziela-Müller" Helped Wolfsburg To Win The League 2-0,

Sports

Premier League: Manchester City Wins 4-0 Over Bournemouth

Sports

Nina Nunes Announces Her Retirement After Winning The UFC San Diego

News Video Sports

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Openers Ends in 0-0 Draw

Sports

Prediction Of The Premier League By Sutton-Emerson

News Sports

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

News Video Sports

Manchester United Humiliated by Brentford 4-0

Sports

Milan vs Udinese - Where To Watch Live And Online The Serie A

Sports

Aston Villa vs Everton - Ups And Down Of The Match And The Results

Sports

Freiburg Was Beaten In The Bundesliga By Borussia Dortmund 3-1

Sports

Bill Russell's No. 6 has become one of the rare retired jersey numbers

Sports

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates, Highlights And Scorecard

Sports

Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu Move Western & Southern Open Match To Tuesday

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Serena Williams

(CTN News) – Serena Williams, who has announced her retirement from tennis, and Romania’s Emma Raducanu are moving their first-round match at the Western & Southern Open from Sunday to Tuesday because of a variety of scheduling considerations, the tournament announced late Sunday.

It was originally scheduled for Serena Williams and Raducanu to play on Monday night, but multiple rain delays on Sunday prevented them from playing.

Recently, Serena Williams announced that she would be retiring.

There is no doubt that it is going to be a thrilling match,” Raducanu told the media on Sunday. “I’m looking forward to it. I believe it’s an amazing opportunity to play one of the most talented, probably the most successful tennis players of all time.

It’s probably my last chance to play her. I think that for our careers to have crossed over I’m really fortunate I get to work with her.

Whatever happens, I think it’s just going to be an incredible experience for me and something that I really will always remember for the rest of my life.”

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading