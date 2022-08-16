Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu Move Western & Southern Open Match To Tuesday

(CTN News) – Serena Williams, who has announced her retirement from tennis, and Romania’s Emma Raducanu are moving their first-round match at the Western & Southern Open from Sunday to Tuesday because of a variety of scheduling considerations, the tournament announced late Sunday.

It was originally scheduled for Serena Williams and Raducanu to play on Monday night, but multiple rain delays on Sunday prevented them from playing.

Recently, Serena Williams announced that she would be retiring.

There is no doubt that it is going to be a thrilling match,” Raducanu told the media on Sunday. “I’m looking forward to it. I believe it’s an amazing opportunity to play one of the most talented, probably the most successful tennis players of all time.

It’s probably my last chance to play her. I think that for our careers to have crossed over I’m really fortunate I get to work with her.

Whatever happens, I think it’s just going to be an incredible experience for me and something that I really will always remember for the rest of my life.”

