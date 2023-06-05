Is Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 2 On TV And What Time Is It?

(CTN News) – The second game of the 2023 NBA Finals will take place on Sunday, June 4 following Thursday night’s 104-93 victory by the Denver Nuggets over the Miami Heat in the first game of the series.

The second game of the series will be played at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time from Ball Arena in Denver, which will be broadcast by ABC.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Miami was trailing by as many as 24 points despite the strong performance of Bam Adebayo, who led the Miami Heat to a victory.

In addition to his 26 points and 13 rebounds, he also had five assists as well as 13 field goal attempts on 26 field goal attempts.

While Jimmy Butler is averaging 27.6 points per game during this postseason, he was able to put up just 13 points on Thursday night.

In NBA Finals DraftKings Sportsbook, Denver looks to improve to 2-0 in the series as a near double-digit favorite as it looks to clinch a first-round bye.

Nikola Jokic secured a triple-double by scoring 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting with 14 assists and 10 rebounds to make it a triple-double.

It was a great start for Jamal Murray as he scored 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting with 10 assists and six rebounds in Game 1.

When you are not around a TV to watch the NBA Finals matchup, you can stream the game through ABC, WatchESPN or their mobile apps.

This is if you are not around a TV. Please keep in mind that you will need to have a cable-login subscription in order to access the service.

If you do not have a cable subscription and wish to watch ABC for a live stream of the game, you can get a free trial from NBA Finals YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV if you do not have a cable subscription.

