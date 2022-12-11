FIFA World Cup 2022: France Beat England 1-2 to Reach the World Cup Semis

FIFA World Cup, England vs France: In a frantic match, France defeated England 2-1 to go to the FIFA World Cup semifinals against Morocco, who stunned Portugal in the day’s second quarterfinal.

At Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni scored a fierce long-range goal in the 17th minute to give France the lead.

The dismissal of two claims for alleged fouls on Bukayo Saka just moments before the reigning world champions opened the score especially incensed England supporters. (Matchcentre)

England vs France 1-2: FIFA World Cup 2022 – as it happened

The first half was generally evenly matched, but England came out strong in the second. Soon after the opening kickoff, Saka pulled down again, but this time it was within the French box, and the referee pointed to the location.

In front of 68,895 spectators, captain Harry Kane converted the penalty shot past colleague Hugo Lloris to tie the score in the 54th minute. With the goal, he tied Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored by the Three Lions.

In the 70th minute, Gareth Southgate’s team had an opportunity to take the lead, but Harry Maguire’s shot went wide and into the net’s side.

Olivier Giroud scored a spectacular left-foot volley to tie the score in the 76th minute after finding a large opening in the English defence. Pickford grabbed it successfully, but England has not gotten off the hook for very long.

After another minute, another cross, and another opportunity for Giroud, the top scorer in France headed in to give France the lead and excite the home crowd of Les Bleus supporters.

After Theo Hernandez collided with Mason Mount inside the penalty area in the 84th minute, England had a wonderful opportunity to tie the score, but Kane skied his subsequent penalty shot into orbit.

The Three Lions ultimately could not handle the French press, and France will now face Morocco in the FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium.

It is remarkable. When we were in the lead, we put a lot of effort into our defence. Giroud compared the situation to Belgium in 2018, citing France’s 1-0 victory against Belgium in the semi-finals four years before.

We regrettably gave up the penalty. You always have to believe, and (Antoine) Griezmann delivered me a wonderful pass (for the goal),” said Giroud. However, we were able to be threatening on a few instances toward the conclusion of the game.

I’m very pleased. We had a strong performance tonight,” he said. “We were aware of this generation’s potential in England. They own everything of it. We had to rely on our mental toughness to cross the finish line.

Jordan Henderson said to ITV Sport that it was challenging to find the proper words after the match.

“With the spirit and desire to keep going and score the equalizer, we gave all we had in the game. We gave it all, so I really can’t say anything else.

Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, said that his team had given France a fantastic game and that nothing more could have been done.

He also supported Kane, saying, “I believe it was simply the critical moments. You’re playing in a high-level game where there aren’t going to be many opportunities generated, and inside most of the important moments, we were in the correct location.

Southgate said, “For me, we win and lose as a team, and we’ve let a few goals in and wasted a few opportunities. Harry has been fantastic for us and dependable in those kinds of circumstances. Without the goals he scored for us, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he said.

Fans of France in the stadium rejoiced because their team had advanced to the semifinals.

“The game was tight. They had no interest in playing. Everywhere Kylian Mbappe walked, he was identified, Max Balazun said Al Jazeera.

It will be a very difficult game against Morocco. Spain and Portugal were taken out, he claimed.

Watch Highlights: England vs France | FIFA World Cup 2022

