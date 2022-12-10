FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beat Netherlands 4-3 On penalties to Reach World Cup Semis

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina: Deep into the second half, Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 2-0 lead with a goal and an assist, but two late goals from Wout Weghorst gave the Netherlands the victory, 2-2. (Matchcentre)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Netherlands 4-3 On penalties – as it happened

Lionel Messi and Argentina still have a great chance of winning the World Cup following a nail-biting victory against the Netherlands in the penalty shootout in Qatar 2022.

Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi’s goals gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead with just eight minutes left in the game. However, the Netherlands mounted an incredible comeback, forcing extra time with a pair of goals from Wout Weghorst.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez of Argentina made himself the hero for La Albiceleste by stopping two Dutch penalty attempts after neither team could find a victory in the extra 30 minutes.

Martinez has established a reputation as a master of the penalty shootout after saving three in Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal match against Colombia last year. In Qatar, Martinez solidified his status as an Argentine hero.

Thousands of Argentine supporters inside the Lusail Stadium went into a frenzy as Lautaro Martinez stepped up and slammed home the winning penalty kick after Enzo Fernandez missed the first penalty that would have handed Argentina the victory.

After the shootout ended, Argentina’s players stayed on the field to enjoy the cheers of their adoring supporters, who will undoubtedly continue to party far into the night in Qatar.

This World Cup has seen several shockers and comebacks, but this one may have surpassed them all. It was another incredible match finish.

Mateu Lahoz, a notoriously eccentric and flamboyant Spanish referee, contributed to the drama by issuing several yellow cards, including one during the shootout, while struggling to maintain control of the match.

Leandro Paredes’ direct shot into the Netherlands dugout at the side of the field set off the first of three huge brawls that broke out over the 120 minutes and a penalty shootout.

Unquestionably, this game will go down as a classic of all World Cups, but Argentina will need to swiftly return to reality before facing Croatia in the semifinal.

Millions of Argentines have imagined the day when Messi would win the World Cup in honour of the late Diego Maradona. That day is now a little bit nearer.

More in: FIFA World Cup