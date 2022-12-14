FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beats Croatia 3-0 To Reach The Finals

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday to advance to Sunday’s Finals against either France or Morocco.

Thanks to two goals from daring striker Julian Alvarez and a Lionel Messi penalty.

The two-time world champions, who had the support of the vast majority of spectators at the Lusail Stadium, put on their best performance of the competition to guarantee.

ARGENTINA IS HEADING TO THE FINAL 🏆👀 For the first time since 2014, Messi and Argentina are in the FIFA World Cup Final 👏🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/DHmcFfLpHZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

They would face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal match between the defending champions France and Morocco in Sunday’s final.

Messi, 35, who lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, is eager to cap off an exceptional career by helping Argentina win its third World Cup , joining titles in 1978 and 1986.

Additionally, he ensured the victory by superbly setting up the third goal after setting his team on the path to victory with a perfectly executed first-half penalty.

🇦🇷🤝🇭🇷 Messi and Modrić shake hands before the game 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/hmquGlZQW8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Croatia, who finished second in Russia four years ago, paid the price for some very bad defense by exiting the tournament in the semifinals for the second time after losing to France in their inaugural match in 1998.

Enzo Fernandez’s low pot attempt from beyond the box in the 25th minute was the game’s first indication of life, but Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic did well to reach over and block it.

It was a close match until Fernandez lofted a straightforward ball over the top, which the Croatian defense couldn’t handle.

Alvarez pounced on it and knocked the ball past the charging Livakovic, who then collided with the striker, and Italian referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot.

Argentina forces Livaković's first save of the match 👀 pic.twitter.com/kodqJoInJP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

As Messi looked up at Argentina’s scarf-waving supporters after the game, he said, “a lot is going through my head – it’s very emotional.”

“It was amazing to see the fans – the ‘family’ – throughout the tournament.” “We’re in the final, which is what we wanted.”

THE MOMENT OF HEAT

The Argentine’s brilliantly placed shot went high into the net to give his team the lead in the 34th minute, despite Livakovic’s accurate prediction that Messi would move to his left.

With his fifth goal of the competition, Messi is now tied for the lead with Kylian Mbappe of France in scoring.

🐐🇦🇷 With that goal, Messi just became Argentina's top goalscorer in men's FIFA World Cup history 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BLDznq74lp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

He surpassed Gabriel Batistuta to become Argentina’s all-time leading scorer in the World Cup with his 11th career goal, which came in a record-equaling 25th FIFA World Cup appearance.

Five minutes later, Argentina extended their advantage when Alvarez scooped up the ball within his half and started a lengthy dribble goalward following a break from a corner.

JULIAN ALVAREZ WHAT A GOAL 😱 2-0 ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/73747qp92r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Alvarez overcame feeble challenges from Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa as the Croatian defense retreated, slipped the ball past Livakovic, and enraged the boisterous Argentine audience.

Then, Alexis Mac Allister came dangerously near with an angled header from a corner, forcing Livakovic to make a fantastic save to prevent a third.

Before the interval, Croatia’s only attempt at retaliation was a low cross-shot by Juranovic, to which Emiliano Martinez responded skillfully.

In response, Zlatko Dalic of Croatia made two substitutions: Nikola Vlasic and Mislav Orsic came on at halftime, while Bruno Petkovic was added five minutes later.

Although they were good plays, Argentina still appeared to be the more threatening team when Messi forced a save at the near post following a quick interchange with Fernandez.

Argentina is off to a flying start 🔥🇦🇷 In FIFA World Cup matches:

🇦🇷 when leading at half: 31W-1D-2L

🇭🇷 when trailing at half: 1W-1D-3L pic.twitter.com/LMJW8mWHsE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

However, Messi left his best for last, harassing 20-year-old defender Josko Gvardial down the right before leaving him behind and passing the ball back to Alvarez, who calmly buried the goal.

Lionel Scaloni was in tears after the match and said, “he was honored to train and see him play. He inspires his teammates, fans, and the world every time he plays.”

While Argentina and Messi were peaking just in time for the most important game of their lives, Croatia was already over.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Argentina vs. Croatia 3-0 | Match Highlights

