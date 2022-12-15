Morocco vs France Predictions For 2022 World Cup

(CTN News) – In the last semifinal, France and Morocco will face off. This is in order to decide which of the two teams will go into the World Cup final as the second team.

A match between the two teams is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. eastern standard time at Al Bayt Stadium. There will be a live broadcast of the game available on Fox and Telemundo.

In the final, which will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m., the winner of this match will face Argentina.

We have compiled everything you need to know about the match, along with the odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, for your convenience.

Match between France and Morocco

Date: Wednesday, December 14th, 2013

It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Channels: Fox, Telemundo, Univision, Telemundo

Streaming is available on: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock Network

The odds, picks, and predictions for the upcoming game

-185 for France

+300 for the draw

Moroccans: +600 points

Pick on the moneyline: Morocco +600

Since the group stage of the tournament, I have been riding the Morocco train and I certainly will not be jumping off anytime soon.

It has been clear from the very beginning that this team has been inspired. They have proved that not only are they capable of hanging with any team on the planet, but they are also capable of taking them down as well.

In spite of the fact that Spain and Portugal have already been knocked out by the first African nation to reach the semifinals, Morocco is targeting the biggest challenge of all as they look to add defending champions France to their list of challenges.

In the course of the competition, France have easily been one of the top teams throughout the entire tournament, so it will not be an easy task. In the round of 16, they blew away Poland before crashing down to England in the quarterfinals.

However, Kylian Mbappe leads the team with five goals through five matches so far. Olivier Giroud, who recently passed Thierry Henry to become the all-time leading goalscorer in France’s football history, also sits with four goals under his belt as he looks to add to his tally against the Spanish giants.

Even if Morocco doesn’t win in regular time, I still think they’ll advance overall (+320 at Draft Kings Sportsbook) as they have looked like a very solid yet underestimated team who could easily pull off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

In addition to being led by Youssef En-Nesyri with two goals, they are also assisted by players such as Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi who help make up one of the most dangerous attacking combinations in the tournament.

Goalkeeper Yassine Boubous has also been playing at a high level, preventing Spain from scoring in their round of 16 penalty shootout and recording three big saves to keep Portugal from scoring in their quarterfinal matchup as well.

