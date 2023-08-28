Connect with us

Sports

Barcelona Team Survives The Villarreal Classic To Win The League Title
Advertisement

Sports

Tickets For AEW All In 2023: How Much Do They Cost?

Sports

India Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Thailand in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Silva Says Man City Won't Be Affected By Guardiola's Absence

Sports

NASCAR Racer Ryan Preece Shares His Horror Crash On Social Media

Sports

Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 59 Runs To Clinch a 3-0 Series Victory

Sports

FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer Federation President Amid Misconduct Probe

Sports

NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: TV Schedule, Channel, And Start Time

Sports

Chargers Defeat 49ers In Preseason Finale With Sam Darnold On Display

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

President 'Luis Rubiales' Refuses to Resign Amid Controversy Over Unconsented Kiss At FIFA Finals

Sports

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB, Gets Bold Predictions From Pat McAfee

Sports

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Passes Away

Sports

Pakistan Seizes Thrilling One-Wicket Victory Against Afghanistan to Seal 2nd ODI Series Triumph

Sports

FIFA Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Luis Rubiales For Women's World Cup Conduct

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

Messi's Inter Miami Thrilling Victory Over FC Cincinnati in Penalty Shootout

Sports

Baker Mayfield Reveals 12 Million Dollars That Have Been Missing

Sports

President's Kiss After Women’s World Cup Win Sparks Controversy and Debate

Sports

Flooded Dodger Stadium Under Water After Hurricane Hilary Hits Los Angeles

Sports

Barcelona Team Survives The Villarreal Classic To Win The League Title

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Barcelona Team Survives The Villarreal Classic To Win The League Title

(CTN News) – In one of the best matches of the season to date, Barcelona continued their quest for a second consecutive LaLiga EA Sports title with a 4-3 victory over Villarreal in one of the moving see Real Madrid continue their flawless start to the season on Friday evening, arost exciting matches of the season.

Barcelona had to respond with an away trip to the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday afternoon.

With Gavi opening the scoring after 12 minutes of play, Los Cules got off to the perfect start with their first goal of the season. In the next three minutes, Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead with a clever finish and it looked as if Barcelona were going to have a breeze in their favor.

Although Xavi’s charges had scored early goals, it appeared that they had become complacent following their success. As a result, Villarreal was able to get back into the game completely.

As a result of Juan Foyth’s bullet header in the 26th minute, the hosts were able to get one back, and this gave them a boost of confidence.

Just before half-time, Alexander Sorloth made it 2-2 with a header. As a result of an Alvaro Pedraza cross, the former Crystal Palace forward linked up with Alberto Moreno and put the ball into the net at the back-post.

The Barcelona fans were stunned by the event

As if things could not get any worse for the defending champions, the visitors were stunned by the fact that they surrendered a 2-0 lead in just the first half.

Within just five minutes of the start of the second half, Alex Baena scored the goal that put Villarreal 3-2 up. Taking advantage of Ter Stegen’s mistake, he curled a beautiful shot into the corner of the net.

Taking advantage of some excellent work done by Gavi on the right side of the field, Ferran Torres scored an equalizer in the 68th minute.

The 71st minute of the game saw Barcelona Robert Lewandowski score what would turn out to be the winning goal in what turned out to be a rather manic game.

After the ball rolled across the Villarreal penalty area, it struck the post initially, but the rebound fell kindly into the hands of the Pole on the rebound.

In spite of the fact that Barcelona had completed a turnaround after their own collapse, they still faced another scare in the 96th minute when Ben Brereton Diaz struck a low shot just wide of the post.

SEE ALSO:

Silva Says Man City Won’t Be Affected By Guardiola’s Absence

Tickets For AEW All In 2023: How Much Do They Cost?

NASCAR Racer Ryan Preece Shares His Horror Crash On Social Media
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs