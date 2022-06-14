28.3 C
Powerball

Powerball Next Drawing On Mon, Jun 13, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $243 Million

By Arsi Mughal
Powerball Next Drawing On Mon, Jun 13, 2022 Jackpot Reaches $243 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 13, 2022 drawing has reached $243 Millionwith a cash option of $138.9 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 11, 2022

here Are The Powerball Winning Numbers for June 11, 2022

18 – 20 – 26 – 53 – 69 and Powerball 5

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 11, 2022 drawing was a $229 Million Jackpot, with a cash option oF $132.3 Million. according to the Powerball website

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

