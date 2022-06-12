Powerball Winning Numbers For June 11, 2022: Jackpot $229 Million

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 11, 2022

18 – 20 – 26 – 53 – 69 and Powerball 5

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 11, 2022 drawing has a $229 Million Jackpot, with a cash option oF $132.3 Million. according to the Powerball website.