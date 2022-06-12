34.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 11, 2022: Jackpot $229 Million

By Arsi Mughal
0
0
Powerball Winning Numbers For June 11, 2022: Jackpot $229 Million
Powerball Winning Numbers For June 11, 2022: Jackpot $229 Million

Must read

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 11, 2022 drawing has reached $229 Millionwith a cash option of $132.3 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Must Read: Lotto 6/49 Winning Numbers And Results For June 08, 2022

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 11, 2022

here Are The Powerball Winning Numbers for June 11, 2022

18 – 20 – 26 – 53 – 69 and Powerball 5

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 11, 2022 drawing has a $229 Million Jackpot, with a cash option oF $132.3 Million. according to the Powerball website

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

Related CTN News:

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #354 For June 8, 2022
Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 7, 2022: Jackpot $207 Million
Fortnite Update 21.00 PATCH NOTES: Ballers, Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, 3.58 map POI
Previous articleSurgeon Updates On Justin Bieber’s Health

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks