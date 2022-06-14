30 C
Bangkok
type here...
Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 13, 2022: Jackpot $243 Million

By Arsi Mughal
0
3
Powerball Winning Numbers For June 13, 2022: Jackpot $243 Million
Powerball Winning Numbers For June 13, 2022: Jackpot $243 Million

Must read

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 13, 2022 drawing has reached $243 Millionwith a cash option of $138.9 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Must Read: Lotto 6/49 Winning Numbers And Results For June 08, 2022

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 13, 2022

Are You Having Lucky Day?

here Are The Powerball Winning Numbers for June 13, 2022

2 – 27 – 42 – 44 – 51 and Powerball 25 

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Jun 13, 2022, has a $243 Million JAckpotwith a cash option of $138.9 Million. Powerball website.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $247 million with a cash option of $140.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

Related CTN News:

Fortnite Data Miner Leaks New Feature That Might Arrive With Creative 2.0 Update
Ethereum Price Predictions: Will the ETH Crypto Go Back Up?
Ethereum Price Flash Crashes To $950 On Uniswap As Whale Dumps 93K ETH
Previous articleChina: Beijing, Shanghai Back To Lockdown As Latest COVID Surge ‘ferocious & Explosive’
Next articleHeardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #109 Daily Song For June 14, 2022

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks