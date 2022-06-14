Ethereum Price Flash Crashes To $950 On Uniswap As Whale Dumps 93K ETH

(CTN News) – Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum Price, fell to as low as $950 this June 13 on Uniswap, a decentralized crypto exchange, about 20% lower than its spot rate on other exchanges.

Over $130M Ethereum sold in six hours

An incident occurred at 3:00 am UTC after a whale dumped 65,000 Ethereum for multiple “stablecoins,” including USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), and Dai (DAI).

According to evidence found on the whale’s website, the whale sold its ETH holdings to pay off debt at Oasis.app, a DeFi lending platform, worth $73 million. During the liquidation, the liquidation price of ETH dropped from $1,200 to $875.

Five hours after the first selloff, the Oasis borrower dumped an additional 28,000 ETH to repay a further $32 million in debt. In this case, the liquidation price rose from $892 to $1200, as shown below.