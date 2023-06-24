Octordle Today: Daily #516 Hints And Answers For 24th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #516 here, released on 24th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #516 Words Hints (24th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a V in words 1, 2 and 4.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 6 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a P in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is an F in words 3 and 5.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 5.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: V

Word 2: L

Word 3: C

Word 4: G

Word 5: F

Word 6: S

Word 7: S

Word 8: T

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the recording, reproducing , or broadcasting of moving visual images.

, or broadcasting of moving visual images. Word 2: go away from.

Word 3: an activity involving skill in making things by hand.

Word 4: a small wood or other group of trees.

Word 5: a number halfway between 0 and 100.

Word 6: not taut or held tightly in position; loose.

or held in position; loose. Word 7: a thin piece of wood that has fallen or been cut off a tree.

Word 8: a bulbous spring-flowering plant of the lily family, with boldly coloured cup-shaped flowers.

Octordle Today #516 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #516 for 24th June 2023:

Word 1: VIDEO

Word 2: LEAVE

Word 3: CRAFT

Word 4: GROVE

Word 5: FIFTY

Word 6: SLACK

Word 7: STICK

Word 8: TULIP

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 24th, 2023 are as follows: TULLE

TALLY

CROOK

SCOLD

SWING

OMEGA

AWARE

BEGIN Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.