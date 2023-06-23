Octordle Today: Daily #515 Hints And Answers For 23rd June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #515 here, released on 23rd June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #515 Words Hints (23rd June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a V in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a Z in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a G in words 1 and 4.

Hint 4: There is a W in words 2 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 8.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 3.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: W

Word 3: S

Word 4: R

Word 5: C

Word 6: S

Word 7: A

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: full of or characterized by fog.

Word 2: in or to what place or position.

Word 3: a horse being ridden or available for riding.

or available for riding. Word 4: a dishonest or unprincipled person.

or person. Word 5: a group or meeting of witches .

. Word 6: (of a fish, frog, mollusc , crustacean , etc.) release or deposit eggs.

, , etc.) release or deposit eggs. Word 7: (of a person’s face) very pale with shock, fear, or illness.

Word 8: a grooved ring or frame holding the cover of a watch face, mobile phone, etc. in position.

Octordle Today #515 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #515 for 23rd June 2023:

Word 1: FOGGY

Word 2: WHERE

Word 3: STEED

Word 4: ROGUE

Word 5: COVEN

Word 6: SPAWN

Word 7: ASHEN

Word 8: BEZEL

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 23rd 2023 are as follows: CUTIE

BLUER

WHELP

TOXIN

SPIKY

NERVE

HOUND

ACRID Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.