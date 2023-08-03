Octordle Today: Daily #556 Hints And Answers For 3rd August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #556 here, released on 3rd August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #556 Words Hints (3rd August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 3 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a B in words 3 and 4.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is an M in words 3 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 3.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: O

Word 2: P

Word 3: B

Word 4: A

Word 5: F

Word 6: F

Word 7: S

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: present or proffer (something) for (someone) to accept or reject as desired.

Word 2: a long, soft feather or arrangement of feathers used by a bird for display or worn by a person for ornament.

used by a bird for display or worn by a person for ornament. Word 3: a police officer.

Word 4: regard with disgust and hatred .

and . Word 5: the side of a person’s or animal’s body between the ribs and the hip.

and the hip. Word 6: a threshing tool consisting of a wooden staff with a short heavy stick swinging from it.

tool consisting of a wooden staff with a short heavy stick from it. Word 7: a broad strip or area of something.

Word 8: covered by or resembling slime.

Octordle Today #556 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #556 for 3rd August 2023:

Word 1: OFFER

Word 2: PLUME

Word 3: BOBBY

Word 4: ABHOR

Word 5: FLANK

Word 6: FLAIL

Word 7: SWATH

Word 8: SLIMY

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 3rd, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: DELTA

Word 2: GLIDE

Word 3: HONOR

Word 4: MOTTO

Word 5: INLAY

Word 6: FLANK

Word 7: STOIC

Word 8: CYNIC

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.