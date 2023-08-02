Octordle Today: Daily #555 Hints And Answers For 2nd August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #555 here, released on 2nd August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #555 Words Hints (2nd August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a G in words 1, 3 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a W in words 2 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a V in word 4 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 4 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: L

Word 2: D

Word 3: R

Word 4: R

Word 5: Q

Word 6: M

Word 7: S

Word 8: W

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a foreign language or local dialect.

Word 2: live in or at a specified place.

Word 3: of, resembling , or fit for a monarch , especially in being magnificent or dignified .

, or fit for a , especially in being magnificent or . Word 4: a large natural stream of water flowing in a channel to the sea, a lake, or another river.

Word 5: any of the main wing or tail feathers of a bird.

of a bird. Word 6: a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, typically aimed at adults as well as children.

Word 7: the head of an Arab tribe, village, etc

Word 8: suggesting something supernatural; unearthly.

Octordle Today #555 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #555 for 2nd August 2023:

Word 1: LINGO

Word 2: DWELL

Word 3: REGAL

Word 4: RIVER

Word 5: QUILL

Word 6: MANGA

Word 7: SHEIK

Word 8: WEIRD

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 1st, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: SHRUG

Word 2: CHOKE

Word 3: PAPER

Word 4: GAUDY

Word 5: THREE

Word 6: HOTEL

Word 7: BLUFF

Word 8: LIMIT

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.