Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants

(CTN News) – A U.S. marshals task force serving a warrant at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, was fatally shot Monday, officials said. It was also reported that a suspected shooter had been killed.

Two local officers and a marshal were killed in the gunfire around 1:30 p.m., according to officials from the state Department of Adult Correction.

Joshua Eyer, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was injured, has also passed away, according to Monday night’s announcement by the city’s police chief.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings said that he congratulated Officer Eyer for being named April’s officer of the month. In addition to dedicating his life to serving our citizens, he certainly sacrificed his life as well. In addition, Samuel Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott, both of whom had served on the marshal task force for 14 years, were killed.

Eight law enforcement officers were shot in total.

While serving a warrant on a suspect in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a fugitive task force was involved in deadly violence.

In order to serve the warrant, the subject of the warrant, who has not been publicly identified, began shooting with a high-powered rifle, according to Jennings. He said that members of the task force returned fire and killed the suspect in the front yard of the residence.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police sergeant was on the task force, however, he was not injured by the gunfire, Jennings said. Jennings said the sergeant called for backup, at which point four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded and were shot.

Ultimately, police were able to clear the house, according to Jennings. As persons of interest, two individuals inside the building, one of whom was 17 years old, were detained.

Two people are believed to have fired at law enforcement, according to Jennings.

Vi Lyles, Charlotte’s mayor, said Monday that recognizing the deceased deputy marshals and wounded officers is important. Those who have contributed to our profession deserve our thanks for what they have done, he said. Considering today’s tragic events, the most I can ask of the community is to honor and respect those lost.

According to Charlotte Cooper, the governor, the incident was “tragic” and the state offered assistance to the victim.

In the aftermath of the “brutal attack,” he offered his condolences to the families and colleagues who were affected.

The president of the United States said Monday night of the slain officers: “They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way in order to protect us.”

“We mourn for their families, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the brave officers who were injured,” the president said in a statement. In addition, he urged Congress to provide more funding for law enforcement.

CMPD officer Eyer, who was killed on Monday night, leaves behind a wife and a three-year-old son, according to the police chief.

Poloche is survived by his wife and two children, while Elliot is survived by his wife and one child.

In a previous version of this article, the number of U.S. marshals who were killed was incorrect. An officer from the marshal’s task force was fatally shot, as were two officers from the local police department.

