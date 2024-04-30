Connect with us

News

Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants
Advertisement

News

Florida's Dolphin Diagnosed With Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu as Alarm Grows Over Species Spread

News

China to Launch Robotic Spacecraft on Mission to Moon's Far Side

News

New NHTSA Rule Mandates Automatic Emergency Braking in U.S. Vehicles By 2029

News

Bangladesh Shuts Down Schools Again Amid Severe Heatwave

News

Bank of Thailand to Launch QR Code Cross-Border Payments with India

News

Duchess of Edinburgh 'Sophie' Makes First Royal Visit to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

News

Thailand Sees Record-Breaking Spike in Electricity Usage Amid Soaring Temperatures

News

Stocks Fall As MicroStrategy Misses Q1 Earnings Expectations

News

ExxonMobil In Talks With Turkish LNG Over $1.1 Billion Deal, FT Reports

News

Oil Industry Jobs Support 70 Million Jobs Worldwide, According To OPEC's Secretary General

News

IMF Approves Approved $1.1 Billion Final Loan Tranche For Pakistan

News

Hong Kong Transgender Activist Receives New Identity Card After Seven-Year Legal Battle

News

Who is Humza Yousaf?: Former Head of SNP & First Muslim Party Leader In the UK

News

FDA Has Published Its Final Regulations Regarding Laboratory-Developed Tests

News

Financial Times, OpenAI Sign Content Licensing Partnership For AI Model Training

News

USDA Collecting Ground Beef Samples Amid Bird Flu Outbreak in Dairy Cows

News

India's MDH Assures Safety Of Products Amid Contamination Allegations

News

Indian State Regulator Suspends Manufacturing Licenses for 14 Products Linked To Yoga Guru

News

China Southern Airlines Launches Historic Direct Flight From Shenzhen To Mexico City

News

Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers walk in the neighborhood where a shooting took place in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday.Nell Redmond / AP

(CTN News) – A U.S. marshals task force serving a warrant at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, was fatally shot Monday, officials said. It was also reported that a suspected shooter had been killed.

Two local officers and a marshal were killed in the gunfire around 1:30 p.m., according to officials from the state Department of Adult Correction.

Joshua Eyer, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was injured, has also passed away, according to Monday night’s announcement by the city’s police chief.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings said that he congratulated Officer Eyer for being named April’s officer of the month. In addition to dedicating his life to serving our citizens, he certainly sacrificed his life as well. In addition, Samuel Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott, both of whom had served on the marshal task force for 14 years, were killed.

Eight law enforcement officers were shot in total.

While serving a warrant on a suspect in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a fugitive task force was involved in deadly violence.

In order to serve the warrant, the subject of the warrant, who has not been publicly identified, began shooting with a high-powered rifle, according to Jennings. He said that members of the task force returned fire and killed the suspect in the front yard of the residence.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police sergeant was on the task force, however, he was not injured by the gunfire, Jennings said. Jennings said the sergeant called for backup, at which point four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded and were shot.

Ultimately, police were able to clear the house, according to Jennings. As persons of interest, two individuals inside the building, one of whom was 17 years old, were detained.

Two people are believed to have fired at law enforcement, according to Jennings.

Vi Lyles, Charlotte’s mayor, said Monday that recognizing the deceased deputy marshals and wounded officers is important. Those who have contributed to our profession deserve our thanks for what they have done, he said. Considering today’s tragic events, the most I can ask of the community is to honor and respect those lost.

According to Charlotte Cooper, the governor, the incident was “tragic” and the state offered assistance to the victim.

In the aftermath of the “brutal attack,” he offered his condolences to the families and colleagues who were affected.

The president of the United States said Monday night of the slain officers: “They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way in order to protect us.”

“We mourn for their families, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the brave officers who were injured,” the president said in a statement. In addition, he urged Congress to provide more funding for law enforcement.

CMPD officer Eyer, who was killed on Monday night, leaves behind a wife and a three-year-old son, according to the police chief.

Poloche is survived by his wife and two children, while Elliot is survived by his wife and one child.

In a previous version of this article, the number of U.S. marshals who were killed was incorrect. An officer from the marshal’s task force was fatally shot, as were two officers from the local police department.

SEE ALSO:

China to Launch Robotic Spacecraft on Mission to Moon’s Far Side

New NHTSA Rule Mandates Automatic Emergency Braking in U.S. Vehicles By 2029
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies