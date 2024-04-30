Connect with us

Japan's Nikkei Follows Wall Street Higher; Fed Policy Meeting This Week
China's Yuan Retreats Against Dollar Ahead of Long Holiday and Fed Meeting

Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants

Florida's Dolphin Diagnosed With Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu as Alarm Grows Over Species Spread

China to Launch Robotic Spacecraft on Mission to Moon's Far Side

New NHTSA Rule Mandates Automatic Emergency Braking in U.S. Vehicles By 2029

Bangladesh Shuts Down Schools Again Amid Severe Heatwave

Bank of Thailand to Launch QR Code Cross-Border Payments with India

Duchess of Edinburgh 'Sophie' Makes First Royal Visit to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Thailand Sees Record-Breaking Spike in Electricity Usage Amid Soaring Temperatures

Stocks Fall As MicroStrategy Misses Q1 Earnings Expectations

ExxonMobil In Talks With Turkish LNG Over $1.1 Billion Deal, FT Reports

Oil Industry Jobs Support 70 Million Jobs Worldwide, According To OPEC's Secretary General

IMF Approves Approved $1.1 Billion Final Loan Tranche For Pakistan

Hong Kong Transgender Activist Receives New Identity Card After Seven-Year Legal Battle

Who is Humza Yousaf?: Former Head of SNP & First Muslim Party Leader In the UK

FDA Has Published Its Final Regulations Regarding Laboratory-Developed Tests

Financial Times, OpenAI Sign Content Licensing Partnership For AI Model Training

USDA Collecting Ground Beef Samples Amid Bird Flu Outbreak in Dairy Cows

India's MDH Assures Safety Of Products Amid Contamination Allegations

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Japan

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei share average traded higher, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gain, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s two-day yen meeting outcome.

Amid a rising Nikkei at the midday break, the broader Topix advanced 2.01% to 2,740.54, while the Nikkei climbed 1.38% to 38,459.01.

The US equities have been strong since the end of last week, while the US yields have traded lower since the end of the week. According to Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, this situation underpinned the Japanese stock market today.”.

There were no markets open on Monday in Japan due to the holiday.

The stock price of chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 2.69 percent on the day.

The stock of silicon-wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical surged 4.4% while the stock of technology investor SoftBank Group increased 1.8%.

After Japan’s currency surged to a 34-year low of 160.245 on Monday, the markets’ focus is now on the US Fed’s policy meeting this week after the yen surged as high as 5 yen against the dollar from a fresh 34-year low of 160.245 in what traders cited as an intervention by the Bank of Japan.

Whether yesterday’s intervention that the market thought was a success or not cannot be determined based on the market’s reaction.

This is due to the fact that the yen could spike 160 to the dollar again if the Fed’s message after its meeting is hawkish,” Hosoi, of Daiwa, said.

The Japanese authorities have not confirmed that they have intervened in the foreign exchange market to support the yen in order to stabilize the currency.

There has been a significant rise in the shares of KFC Holdings, which gained 6.49%, after local media reported that the US buyout fund Carlyle is close to acquiring Kentucky Fried Chicken, the operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants.

The share price of Sumitomo Corp jumped 7% after a report revealed that a US fund Elliott purchased a “large stake” in the trading company. There were 188 stocks on the Nikkei that rose, whereas 27 stocks fell out of the 225 components.

Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

