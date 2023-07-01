Octordle Today: Daily #523 Hints And Answers For 1st July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #523 here, released on 1st July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #523 Words Hints (1st July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 2 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in words 1 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 2, 4, 5 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a T in words 5, 6 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 4 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: R

Word 2: L

Word 3: B

Word 4: G

Word 5: W

Word 6: G

Word 7: P

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a person who spends their time wandering .

their time . Word 2: (of a person) ungracefully thin and tall.

Word 3: a round loaf of crusty bread.

of bread. Word 4: having a viscous or sticky consistency.

Word 5: having warts; covered with or as with warts.

Word 6: an apparition of a dead person which is believed to appear or become manifest to the living, typically as a nebulous image.

to the living, typically as a image. Word 7: the quality of being religious or reverent .

. Word 8: charming, confident, and elegant (typically used of a man).

Octordle Today #523 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #523 for 1st July 2023:

Word 1: ROVER

Word 2: LANKY

Word 3: BOULE

Word 4: GUMMY

Word 5: WARTY

Word 6: GHOST

Word 7: PIETY

Word 8: SUAVE

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on July 1st, 2023 are as follows: Word 1: OUGHT

Word 2: WOMEN

Word 3: BROOM

Word 4: DAILY

Word 5: TAKEN

Word 6: SHIRE

Word 7: UNITE

Word 8: EXILE Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.