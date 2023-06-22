Octordle Today: Daily #514 Hints And Answers For 22nd June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #514 here, released on 22nd June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #514 Words Hints (22nd June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a D in word 4 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a C in words 6 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 7 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 6 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: M

Word 2: F

Word 3: O

Word 4: F

Word 5: S

Word 6: C

Word 7: E

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: (in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland) the head of a town, borough , or county council, elected by council members and generally having purely ceremonial duties.

, or county council, elected by council members and generally having purely duties. Word 2: fail to reach the required standard in (an examination, test, or course of study).

Word 3: the beginning of something, especially something unpleasant .

. Word 4: the leaf or leaf like part of a palm, fern , or similar plant.

, or similar plant. Word 5: containing or covered with soap.

Word 6: a bass instrument of the violin family, held upright on the floor between the legs of the seated player.

family, held on the floor between the legs of the player. Word 7: a master of ceremonies .

. Word 8: an evil spirit or devil, especially one thought to possess a person or act as a tormentor in hell.

Octordle Today #514 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #514 for 22nd June 2023:

Word 1: MAYOR

Word 2: FLUNK

Word 3: ONSET

Word 4: FROND

Word 5: SOAPY

Word 6: CELLO

Word 7: EMCEE

Word 8: DEMON

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 22nd, 2023 are as follows: PARER

FLUSH

INEPT

ILIAC

BOAST

DUTCH

CAPER

COVEY Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.