Octordle Today: Daily #513 Hints And Answers For 21st June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #513 here, released on 22st June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #513 Words Hints (21st June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a G in words 4, 7 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a Y in words 2, 6 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a H in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is an R in words 1, 3 and 5.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 6 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 6 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: B

Word 2: A

Word 3: S

Word 4: S

Word 5: C

Word 6: N

Word 7: A

Word 8: Y

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: break open or apart suddenly and violently , especially as a result of an impact or internal pressure.

, especially as a result of an impact or internal pressure. Word 2: the sister of one’s father or mother.

Word 3: (of a person or their manner) serious and unrelenting , especially in the assertion of authority and exercise of discipline..

, especially in the of authority and exercise of discipline.. Word 4: a point, period, or step in a process or development.

Word 5: compress or squeeze forcefully so as to break, damage, or distort in shape.

so as to break, damage, or in shape. Word 6: a foolish and weak person.

and weak person. Word 7: a person who acts on behalf of another person or group.

Word 8: having lived or existed for only a short time.

Octordle Today #513 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #513 for 21st June 2023:

Word 1: BURST

Word 2: AUNTY

Word 3: STERN

Word 4: STAGE

Word 5: CRUSH

Word 6: NINNY

Word 7: AGENT

Word 8: YOUNG

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 21st, 2023 are as follows: BRAWN

RADII

BUDDY

OFTEN

WHIFF

TRYST

SIXTH

ROVER Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.