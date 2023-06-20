Octordle Today: Daily #512 Hints And Answers For 20th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #512 here, released on 20th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #512 Words Hints (20th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 2 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a P in word 3 only.

Hint 4: There is an M in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 7 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 1 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: G

Word 2: F

Word 3: V

Word 4: L

Word 5: R

Word 6: P

Word 7: I

Word 8: J

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1:reduce (food) to small shreds by rubbing it on a grater .

by rubbing it on a . Word 2: take part in a violent struggle involving the exchange of physical blows or the use of weapons.

Word 3: (in the Church of England) an incumbent of a parish where tithes formerly passed to a chapter or religious house or layperson .

of a parish where formerly passed to a chapter or religious house or . Word 4: a partner in a sexual or romantic relationship outside marriage.

Word 5: (of a woodcock ) fly on a regular circuit in the evening as a territorial display, making sharp calls and grunts .

) fly on a regular circuit in the evening as a display, making sharp calls and . Word 6: put forward as fact or as a basis for argument.

Word 7: place (a corpse ) in a grave or tomb , typically with funeral rites .

) in a grave or , typically with funeral . Word 8: the liquid obtained from or present in fruit or vegetables.

Octordle Today #512 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #512 for 20th June 2023:

Word 1: GRATE

Word 2: FIGHT

Word 3: VICAR

Word 4: LOVER

Word 5: RODED

Word 6: POSIT

Word 7: INTER

Word 8: JUICE

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 20th, 2023 are as follows: WHILE

ROYAL

FLOOD

WISPY

SWILL

BROWN

RADAR

BISON Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.