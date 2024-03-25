Thailand Boosts International Entertainment with Formula 1 and Summer Sonic

(CTN News) – Thai Government spokesman Chai Watcharong publicly announced progress on organizing international entertainment in Thailand such as Formula One Group, Formula E, Art Basel, Summer Sonic, and Tomorrowland on March 23rd, 2024.

A Thai government spokesman says the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) aims to transform Thai festivals into creative ecosystems.

The Thai government deployed the following guidelines:

1.) Auctioning off event rights and bringing world-class events to Thailand

2.) Set up platforms and business opportunities in related industries.

3.) Build networks between Thai and international festival organizers.

According to the Thai Government spokesman, world-class music festivals like Summer Sonic and Tomorrowland will be holding Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 in Bangkok from August 24th to 25th. We’ll announce Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 on March 27th.

Meanwhile, Tomorrowland will probably hold an event in 2026 and possibly continue for 10 years. Moreover, the Thai government discussed with business partners from international organizers to hold other events in Thailand, which is good news, said the Thai government spokesman.

