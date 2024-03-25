Connect with us

Thailand Boosts International Entertainment with Formula 1 and Summer Sonic
(CTN News) – Thai Government spokesman Chai Watcharong publicly announced progress on organizing international entertainment in Thailand such as Formula One Group, Formula E, Art Basel, Summer Sonic, and Tomorrowland on March 23rd, 2024.

A Thai government spokesman says the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) aims to transform Thai festivals into creative ecosystems.

The Thai government deployed the following guidelines:

1.) Auctioning off event rights and bringing world-class events to Thailand

2.) Set up platforms and business opportunities in related industries.

3.) Build networks between Thai and international festival organizers.

According to the Thai Government spokesman, world-class music festivals like Summer Sonic and Tomorrowland will be holding Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 in Bangkok from August 24th to 25th. We’ll announce Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 on March 27th.

Meanwhile, Tomorrowland will probably hold an event in 2026 and possibly continue for 10 years. Moreover, the Thai government discussed with business partners from international organizers to hold other events in Thailand, which is good news, said the Thai government spokesman.

SEE ALSO: Thailand to Build Exhibition building at Expo 2025 Osaka for Global Health Promotion

According to the Minister of Public Health, Dr Cholnan Srikaew, Thailand plans to construct an exhibition building called Bhumi Phiman at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, to promote Thailand as a global health destination.

“The government thinks the medical industry is a big part of driving the Thai economy,” Cholnan said.

He said the ministry not only looks after the health of the Thai people but also promotes Thailand as a health center in the region.

Unveiling Thailand’s Pavilion: A Journey through Nature, Tradition, and Wellness

According to the minister, Thailand aims to become an international medical hub by 2026 in four areas; wellness, medical services, academics, and products.

Currently, we’re preparing using the country’s health service system combined with seven Thai strengths, including well-known tourist attractions, top medical facilities, expert doctors, reasonable prices, Thai hospitality, Thailand’s absolute facilities, and the wisdom of traditional Thai medicine and alternative medicine.

