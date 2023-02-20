Connect with us

News

Taiwan To Stop Shipping COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Overseas
Advertisement

News

Taiwan Lifts The Ban On Indoor Masks In Restaurants, Offices

Tourism News

Henley Passport Index: World's Most Powerful Passports In 2023

News News Asia

What Makes Japan So Popular With 'never travelers'?

News Business News Asia

Stocks In Asia Rise As Inflation Worries Linger On Wall Street

News Business

Taliban Plans To Create Special Economic Zones On Former Foreign Bases

News Asia Covid-19 News

Tokyo Reports 992 New COVID-19 Cases

News Asia Covid-19 News

S.Korea New COVID-19 Cases Reach 8-Mon. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases Decline By 4 Mon.

News

Christian Atsu’s Body Returned To Ghana Following The Turkey Earthquake

News News Asia

Japan Bids A Fond Farewell To Its Beloved Panda 'Xiang Xiang' Returning To China

News

Blinken Visits Turkey's Earthquake Area, Provides $100 Million In Aid

News Business

Ukrainian Grain Shipments Drop Due To Growing Ship Backups

News Asia News

North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles At Its Eastern Coast

News Politics World News

US Accuses China of Arming Russia as Beijing Proposes Peace for Ukraine

News Health Regional News

Physician Petitions for Regulations on Cannabis to Protect Children

News Learning

Thailand's Education Ministry to Protects Pregnant Teens

News News Asia World News

US Blinken Balks at China's Peace Initiative for Ukraine

News Learning Lifestyles Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand’s Last Lanna Princess Chao Duang Duen Remembered

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest Alleged Chinese Triad Gang Leader in Bangkok, Thailand

News Crime Southern Thailand

Locals Worry Foreign Gangs Taking Over Phuket, Thailand

News

Taiwan To Stop Shipping COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Overseas

Published

6 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – On March 1, Taiwan will no longer provide fast antigen test kits for COVID-19 to new arrivals from abroad and to close family members of confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to a report from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

According to the CECC, the decision to discontinue distributing the test kits, which had previously been provided free of charge to arriving tourists, was decided in light of recent domestic and international pandemic patterns.

Since February 7, travelers visiting Taiwan have been given one free at-home quick test kit, and close family members of confirmed COVID-19 patients have also been given one.

Before that, four kits were distributed to newly arrived passengers to aid them in monitoring their health throughout a seven-day self-health monitoring period and ensuring they were COVID-free before departing the accommodation.

 

/ CNA

Foreign Visitors No Longer Need To Take Taiwan COVID Tests

Taiwan, however, announced on February 7 that it would no longer need foreign visitors to complete COVID-19 quick tests during the seven-day window.

The CECC stated that individuals in the general public could still easily acquire fast antigen testing through various outlets, including pharmacies, convenience stores, or supermarkets.

The home COVID-19 situation has been steadily improving, but the CECC warned that there is still a risk of community transmission and urged individuals to follow the guidelines for epidemic prevention, practice excellent personal hygiene, and cover their mouths when coughing.

To protect against serious illness and death, the CECC also recommends immunizing people against the disease.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Taiwan Lifts The Ban On Indoor Masks In Restaurants, Offices

Henley Passport Index: World’s Most Powerful Passports In 2023

What Makes Japan So Popular With ‘never travelers’?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading