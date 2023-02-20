Taiwan To Stop Shipping COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Overseas

(CTN NEWS) – On March 1, Taiwan will no longer provide fast antigen test kits for COVID-19 to new arrivals from abroad and to close family members of confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to a report from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

According to the CECC, the decision to discontinue distributing the test kits, which had previously been provided free of charge to arriving tourists, was decided in light of recent domestic and international pandemic patterns.

Since February 7, travelers visiting Taiwan have been given one free at-home quick test kit, and close family members of confirmed COVID-19 patients have also been given one.

Before that, four kits were distributed to newly arrived passengers to aid them in monitoring their health throughout a seven-day self-health monitoring period and ensuring they were COVID-free before departing the accommodation.

Foreign Visitors No Longer Need To Take Taiwan COVID Tests

Taiwan, however, announced on February 7 that it would no longer need foreign visitors to complete COVID-19 quick tests during the seven-day window.

The CECC stated that individuals in the general public could still easily acquire fast antigen testing through various outlets, including pharmacies, convenience stores, or supermarkets.

The home COVID-19 situation has been steadily improving, but the CECC warned that there is still a risk of community transmission and urged individuals to follow the guidelines for epidemic prevention, practice excellent personal hygiene, and cover their mouths when coughing.

To protect against serious illness and death, the CECC also recommends immunizing people against the disease.

