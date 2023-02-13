Tokyo COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 1,000 For The First time In 8 Months

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – New instances of COVID-19 infections have fallen below 1,000 for the first time in almost eight months, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of new cases fell to 799 on Sunday, and concerns about an eighth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak have decreased.

The decline comes at a time when the Japanese government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been working towards normalizing social and economic activities in the country by removing the COVID-19 limitations that have been in place since the beginning of the year 2020.

On Sunday in Tokyo, the hospital bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients was reported to be 31.2 percent, while the number of deaths was eight.

The capital city also stated that eight people had passed away.

According to the data provided by the country’s health authorities, there were 13,203 newly confirmed cases across Japan on Sunday. This number represents a decrease of more than half from the previous week.

The Kishida administration in Japan has recently decided to relax medical recommendations on COVID-19 and coronavirus norms regarding wearing masks beginning in the middle of March.

