Tokyo COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 1,000 For The First time In 8 Months
Pakistan Asks World to Help Developing Countries

China's Tumbling Birth Rate Threatens Private Kindergartens

2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central South Korea

Iran Marks The 44th Anniversary Of Revolution Amid Hacker Attacks

Japan's PM Kishida Reports A Successful Sinus Surgery

COVID-19 New Cases Below 20,000 For 10th Day In South Korea

Japan To Relax COVID-19 Mask Regulations On March 13

Hong Kong's Lee Faces A Stern Test Over US$3.4 Billion Housing Deal

China's Officials Seek 'bold' Measures To increase Birth Rates

China To 'consider' Lifting Visa Restrictions Against South Koreans

South Korea Lifts Visa Restrictions On Short-Term Travelers From China

Pakistan has Agreed With IMF on Conditions for Releasing $1.1 Billion in Critical Funding

Asia Will Consume Half Of the World's Electricity By 2025: IEA

Japan To Lift COVID-19 Border Controls For Chinese Tourists

North Korea Displays 'several' Number Of ICBMs In Military Parade

China Employs AI News Anchors to Spread Disinformation

Japan's Current Account Surplus Dropped To 8-Year Low In 2022

North Korean Leader Kim's Daughter Visits Troops To Mark The 75th Founding Anniversary

New COVID-19 Cases Reach 16,120 In South Korea

Tokyo COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for the first time in eight months

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – New instances of COVID-19 infections have fallen below 1,000 for the first time in almost eight months, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of new cases fell to 799 on Sunday, and concerns about an eighth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak have decreased.

The decline comes at a time when the Japanese government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been working towards normalizing social and economic activities in the country by removing the COVID-19 limitations that have been in place since the beginning of the year 2020.

READ MORE:  Japan To Relax COVID-19 Mask Regulations On March 13

 

On Sunday in Tokyo, the hospital bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients was reported to be 31.2 percent, while the number of deaths was eight.

The capital city also stated that eight people had passed away.

According to the data provided by the country’s health authorities, there were 13,203 newly confirmed cases across Japan on Sunday. This number represents a decrease of more than half from the previous week.

The Kishida administration in Japan has recently decided to relax medical recommendations on COVID-19 and coronavirus norms regarding wearing masks beginning in the middle of March.

