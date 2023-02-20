Taiwan Lifts The Ban On Indoor Masks In Restaurants, Offices

(CTN NEWS) – TAIPEI – Taiwan said that masks are no longer required indoors at all times three years into the global pandemic, while it is still maintaining some limitations.

According to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center on Monday, masks must still be worn in locations like hospitals and medical facilities as well as on public transportation. Masks won’t be necessary for restaurants or workplaces anymore.

March will begin a two-part reduction of the mask requirement in schools.

People wore masks in office buildings and on the streets of Taipei, the island’s capital. Customers in supermarket stores continued to cover their faces.

Taiwan’s outdoor mask law, which mandated that people wear masks even when walking down the street, was repealed in December.

Taiwan Ban Lifting FAQs

TVBS produced a list of commonly asked questions (FAQs) to further inform the public about the shifting mandate.

Which locations still require masking as of tomorrow (Feb. 20)?

There are two locations where masks are still required.

The first category is medical care facilities, which include hospitals, clinics, medical affairs offices, pharmacies, long-term care facilities, elderly welfare service offices, veterans’ homes, children’s and adolescent service centers, and welfare facilities for people with physical and mental disabilities.

Railway cars, ships, buses, aircraft, and other modes of transportation, including connected stations, are examples of public and special transportation.

The CECC asserted that, in situations where it is uncomfortable to wear a mask, people could remove them to eat, drink, take pictures, and receive medical attention.

Do I still need to wear a mask when taking a cab if only the driver and I are in the car?

Passengers using special transportation and public transit must wear masks under CECC standards. Taxis, cable cars, ambulances, and other buses fall under this category. Hence, whenever taking a taxi, you must always wear a mask.

Do I need to put on a mask when going into a tiny enclosed place or anything similar, like an elevator?

According to the CECC, masks are only necessary indoors when boarding special vehicles, public transportation, or medical facilities. Hence, individuals can choose whether to use masks in different indoor settings.

Even though it is not necessary, wearing a mask is nonetheless advised in crowded areas with poor ventilation when maintaining proper social distance is impossible.

Which circumstances call for the use of a mask?

The following four situations are recommended by the CECC as mask-wearing requirements.

Respiratory symptoms or a fever. When people with compromised immune systems or the elderly leave the house. Areas with large congregations, inadequate ventilation, or suitable social distance cannot be maintained. When around elderly people or people with impaired immune systems (especially those who have not been fully vaccinated).

Should I wear a mask when attending a concert or other busy event?

Except in hospitals and public transit, the CECC stated that individuals could choose to wear masks.

Nonetheless, if the event organizer requests that attendees wear masks, they must comply; otherwise, the event organizer can impose further restrictions or refuse entry to those who do not comply.

Do schoolchildren have to wear masks?

The CECC announced that beginning on March 6, mask regulations would be implemented on college campuses. After this point, masks will continue to be needed in school health centers, school buses, kindergarten buses, campus shuttle buses, etc..

Also, schools will be free to choose their mask policies.

Can I continue to wear a mask if I wish to, even though it might not be required?

The CECC stressed that people have the freedom and discretion to wear a mask inside or outside. You can keep wearing a mask if you are concerned about COVID transmission.

