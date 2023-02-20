Connect with us

Tokyo Reports 992 New COVID-19 Cases
S.Korea New COVID-19 Cases Reach 8-Mon. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases Decline By 4 Mon.

Japan Bids A Fond Farewell To Its Beloved Panda 'Xiang Xiang' Returning To China

North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles At Its Eastern Coast

US Blinken Balks at China's Peace Initiative for Ukraine

Kuno National Park: India Receives 12 Cheetahs From South Africa

North Korean Leader Kim Watches Soccer Match With Daughter

Karachi Police Chief Office Attack Kills 7 In Hours-Long Gunbattle

Japanese Government Considers Raising The Age Of Consent From 13

Indian Tax Department Suspects BBC Of Tax Evasion

Japan Cancels Launch Of New Missile Sensor-Carrying Rocket

Indian Child Marriage Crackdown Causes Distress To Families

Savvy Games Group Invests $265M In Chinese Esports Company VSPO

Indian Tax Department Ends 3-Day Investigation Into BBC's Offices

Korea Times Launches An Indonesian Global Business Club

Taliban Leaders Display Rare Public Division Over Bans

U.S. Response To Chinese Balloon Invasion Slammed By China

Seoul Reverses Gender Policy By Removing Women-Only Parking Spaces

Soon, India will be the Most Populous Country in the World, The Country Doesn't Know How Many People it has

North Korea's Kim's Daughter To Be Featured On New Stamps

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – On Sunday, Tokyo recorded 992 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of almost 200 cases from the previous week.

The average number of new cases over the last week was 1,394.9, which is down from 1,927.7 the previous week.

While the number of serious cases, according to Tokyo’s definition, remained unchanged from the previous day at 13, eight deaths linked to the virus were recorded on Sunday.

New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Tokyo

On Saturday, 17,132 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Japan, a decrease of almost 10,300 compared to the previous week.

Since Friday, the number of serious cases reported across the country is down 11 to 221. There were a total of 87 new fatalities among patients with COVID.

