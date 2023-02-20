Tokyo Reports 992 New COVID-19 Cases

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – On Sunday, Tokyo recorded 992 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of almost 200 cases from the previous week.

The average number of new cases over the last week was 1,394.9, which is down from 1,927.7 the previous week.

While the number of serious cases, according to Tokyo’s definition, remained unchanged from the previous day at 13, eight deaths linked to the virus were recorded on Sunday.

New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Tokyo

On Saturday, 17,132 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Japan, a decrease of almost 10,300 compared to the previous week.

Since Friday, the number of serious cases reported across the country is down 11 to 221. There were a total of 87 new fatalities among patients with COVID.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

S.Korea New COVID-19 Cases Reach 8-Mon. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases Decline By 4 Mon.