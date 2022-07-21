School Investigated after Grade 12 Student Caught Selling Weed

A high school in Northern Thailand is under investigation after a student was caught selling weed to her classmates, according to the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC).

The grade 12 student attended Hang Chat Witthaya School in the Hang Chat district of Lampang Province.

She allegedly sold dried cannabis and cannabis oil to other students.

Pheu Thai Party MP Pairoj Lohsunthorn, who represents Lampang’s constituency 2, said students were drowsy in class and unable to concentrate on their studies.

Mr. Jaichai Punnapong, the school’s director, confirmed the information. According to him, the school had filed a police report against the teen girl.

In response to the police’s invitation, her parents acknowledged the offence committed by their daughter.

The high school director reiterated the Education Ministry’s policy to keep cannabis out of schools and prohibit its consumption on school grounds.

In response, Mr. Jaichai explained that the school had now implemented strict measures to prevent cannabis from being brought onto the school grounds.

Before entering the school, teachers now check students for cannabis or other banned substances. The bags of the students are searched.

Unauthorized vehicles are not permitted on the school grounds. Parents must now drop their children off outside the school grounds.

In response to parents’ criticism, Mr. Jaichai denied lax school care.

Ms. Chanthana Wongkham, head of the school’s activities for students, said the grade 12 student was caught selling cannabis on several occasions.

Girl Given a Second Chance

She has since been transferred to another school by her parents, according to Ms. Chanthana. She said Hang Chat Secondary School decided not to expel the girl as they wanted to give her a second chance.

Amporn Pinasa, the OBEC secretary-general, announced that an investigation would be conducted into the school.

A check was made to see if the school had taken any action over the incident. Previously, the Ministry of Education announced that cannabis would be banned from all schools in the country.

According to Mr. Amporn, schools should follow the announcement strictly. The investigation would determine whether Hang Chat Witthaya School executives acted negligently over the cannabis sales.