15-Year-old Stabbed By Fellow Grade 9 Student

On Wednesday morning, a 15-year-old student was stabbed with a knife and seriously injured by a fellow grade 9 student at a secondary school.

Police said he was attacked at approximately 8.40 am in front of his classroom.

The school principal said the two boys, both 15-years-old and in Grade 9, had a loud quarrel outside the school on Tuesday.

Friends allegedly intervened and calmed them down.

During the school’s morning assembly and the national anthem, the two boys met again outside a classroom on Wednesday morning.

A boy pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the other boy in the ribs with it, seriously wounding him.

Teachers and friends rushed to assist the bleeding boy, and police and rescue workers were summoned to the school.

The injured student was taken to Na Mom Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police at the scene detained the alleged assailant and took him to Na Mom police station in Songkhla for questioning, pending legal action.