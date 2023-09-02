Singapore Confronts Massive Money Laundering Case Involving Over S$1 Billion In Assets

(CTN NEWS) – Singapore is currently contending with one of its most extensive money laundering cases to date, involving assets totaling over S$1 billion (equivalent to US$740 million).

Recently apprehended individuals, who have now been charged, are alleged to have handled millions derived from unauthorized lending activities in China and illicit gambling operations, utilizing various banks, including United Overseas Bank, Citigroup, and the local units of RHB Bank.

Furthermore, there have been reports of attempted fraud using counterfeit documents, targeting banks such as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Standard Chartered, and CIMB Bank.

Money Laundering Scandal Involves Diverse Range of Entities and Raises Concerns in Global Financial Hub

This scandal has implicated a diverse range of entities, stretching from financial institutions to golf clubs and precious metals dealers.

Consequently, concerns have been raised regarding the effectiveness of measures in place to prevent illegal money from infiltrating this significant global financial hub.

The accused individuals are said to have invested their ill-gotten gains in luxury assets, including high-end cars and Tether stablecoins. One of them reportedly acquired a luxury condominium located near the city’s premier shopping district for a staggering S$23 million.

Some are also believed to have stashed away millions in secure deposit boxes with Certis Cisco Security Pte, a company backed by the state investor, Temasek Holdings.

Of the ten individuals taken into custody, most have faced additional charges during a court hearing held yesterday.

Authorities have previously indicated that they are in the process of seeking documentation from at least ten financial institutions in connection with this case.

Singapore has a history marred by scandals involving substantial financial flows, notably stemming from 1MDB, the Malaysian state fund, and the German company Wirecard.

These controversies have resulted in the banning of financiers, imprisonment of individuals, and penalties imposed on banks for their inadequate controls.

Singapore Grants Banks Enhanced Authority for Client Risk Information Sharing

In May, Singaporean legislators passed a bill granting banks the authority to exchange information concerning clients who may pose potential risks.

Notably, DBS Group, the nation’s largest bank, and Bank of Singapore, the private banking division of OCBC, both have financial ties to investment firms linked to two of the accused individuals, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

The investment firms associated with DBS and Bank of Singapore are situated in Singapore’s central business district. Additionally, the two directors facing charges are known to reside in upscale properties.

A spokesperson from DBS affirmed the bank’s commitment to preventing Singapore from becoming a safe haven for criminals. Likewise, a spokesperson from Citi reiterated the bank’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of governance and controls.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has announced its initiation of “supervisory engagements” with financial institutions where potentially illicit funds have been identified.

It has also declared its intent to take decisive action against any entities found in breach of anti-money laundering and related regulations.

