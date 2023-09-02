TikTok Influencer ‘Mahek Bukhari’ And Mother Sentenced To Life For Double Murder Linked To Sex Tape Threat

(CTN NEWS) – A self-absorbed TikTok influencer has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 31 years and eight months, for her involvement in the murder of two men who perished in a fiery collision after their vehicle was forcibly driven off the road during a high-speed pursuit near Leicester.

Mahek Bukhari, aged 24, sent an air-kiss to her father as she received her prison sentence, alongside her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, who was handed a minimum sentence of 26 years and nine months for the double homicide.

During a three-month trial at Leicester Crown Court, it was revealed that both individuals were part of a group that enticed the victims to a Tesco car park in February of the previous year, subsequently engaging in a high-speed chase with speeds reaching up to 100mph.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and hailing from Banbury in Oxfordshire, tragically lost their lives when their vehicle was forced off the road, collided with a tree, and burst into flames.

Sentencing of Co-Defendants in Tragic Case: Terms and Judge’s Remarks

Co-defendants Rekhan Karwan, aged 29, and Raees Jamal, aged 23, were likewise sentenced to life imprisonment, with minimum terms of 26 years and 10 months and 31 years, respectively, for their roles in the two counts of murder.

Natasha Akhtar, aged 23, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison, while Ameer Jamal, aged 28, and Sanaf Gulamustafa, aged 23, received sentences of 14 years and eight months and 14 years and nine months, respectively, for their involvement in two counts of manslaughter.

In delivering the sentence on Friday afternoon, Judge Timothy Spencer KC noted that Mahek Bukhari’s preoccupation with her online notoriety as an influencer had rendered her “completely self-centered.”

“TikTok and Instagram lie at the heart of this case,” he stated. “This is why, Mahek, you abandoned your university education.

Had you not made that choice, you would now be a recent graduate with a promising future ahead. Instead, you find yourself confined to prison during what should have been the prime years of your life.”

He remarked that Ansreen Bukhari’s fascination with the perceived allure of the influencer world had a profound impact on her.

He noted, “A world vastly different from the life you had led until then, as a mother and homemaker in Stoke-on-Trent.” This shift led her into an affair with Hussain.

Key Revelations During the Trial and Tragic Events Leading to the Fatal Crash

During the trial, it was revealed that Hussain reacted strongly when Ansreen attempted to end their relationship, threatening to expose explicit photos to her husband unless she repaid him the £3,000 he claimed to have spent on her.

In the early hours of February 11th last year, Mahek arranged to meet Hussain at a car park in Leicester, ostensibly to provide him with the money.

She arrived with a group of eight individuals, many of whom were wearing face coverings, and at least one was carrying a weapon.

When Hussain and his close friend Ijazuddin, who had offered him a ride, arrived at the car park, they swiftly departed the scene. They were pursued at high speed by the group, resulting in the fatal crash.

In a 999 call made by Hussain just moments before his demise, he urgently reported, “There are individuals following me.

They’re wearing balaclavas. They’re attempting to ram me off the road. They’re trying to kill me – I’m going to die.”

Judge Spencer characterized this call as “one of the most poignant and distressing pieces of evidence ever presented in a criminal court.”

He emphasized that Ijazuddin was entirely innocent and had been unwittingly drawn into a deadly situation created by everyone in the dock.

Statements and Arguments in Court for the Case Involving Ijazuddin’s Tragic Death

In a statement read aloud in court, Ijazuddin’s father, Sikandar Hayat, expressed, “My heart has been torn out, and none of us will ever be the same.

All we have left are memories of our beloved son. They left him and his friend to burn in a hellish inferno.”

Sajad Hussain, the father of the deceased Hussain, stated, “My son brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him,” and he lamented that his family had been torn apart by his son’s death.

In defense of Ansreen Bukhari, Patrick Upward KC contended that she was not acquainted with four of the other defendants and asserted that “although plans had clearly been made, Ansreen was not preparing to take part in them.”

He further noted, “She will have to spend the rest of her life living in the shadow of her shame.”

Christopher Millington KC, representing Mahek Bukhari, argued that decisions were impulsive and intentions were formed during the car journey, asserting that “the evidence does not establish an intention to kill.”

Judge Spencer remarked that none of the defendants sought help after the crash, and their primary concern was to “evade responsibility.” He concluded, “So, while some express remorse, it is meager and belated and rings hollow.”

