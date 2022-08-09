Connect with us

News World News

John Travolta, 68 Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Advertisement

News World News

Trump Say FBI Raid on His Home "Prosecutorial Misconduct."

News World News

Anne Heche Remains in Coma After Fiery Crashing into House

News Politics

Nida Poll Shows 64 Percent of Thais Want Prayut Gone

Entertainment News

Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at Age 73

News

Bangkok Named Best City In Asia-Pacific For International Conventions

Business News

Thailand Will Imports 10,500 Tonnes Of Shrimp As Domestic Yield Falls

News Regional News

Police to Implement Smart Safety Zones Nationwide in 2023

News Sports

West Ham vs Man City, live Score, updates, and Stream Link

News World News

Moscow Luke Warm to Brittney Griner Prisoner Exchange

News

Fire At Ministry Of Energy Building On The 33rd Floor Under Control

News

Police Arrest Pub Owner After 15 People Killed in Raging Fire

News Southern Thailand

German Tourist Flees Hospital Isolation After Monkeypox Test

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Entertainment News

Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash, Family Asks for prayers - Update

News Regional News

Police Seize Counterfeit US$100 Bills Worth US$500,000

Business News

After COVID, Thai Hotels Face Severe Staff Shortages

News

Southeast Asia's And The World's Tallest Building Merdeka 118 To Open Mid-2023

News Regional News

SOCKING VIDEO: Blazing Inferno at Crowded Pub Kills 14, Injures 38

News

Kyrsten Sinema Says She Will 'Move Forward' On The Economic Bill

News

John Travolta, 68 Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Avatar of CTN News

Published

6 seconds ago

on

John Travolta Pat Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta, 68, shared a tribute to Olivia Newton-John on Instagram news that the 73-year-old singer and actress died at age 73 in her Los Angeles home. Family surrounded her.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our lives so much better. You had an incredible impact on me,” he wrote. My heart is full of love for you. There will be a time when we will all be together again down the road. I’ve been yours since the moment I saw you, and I’ll be yours forever!

Newton-John starred as Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson alongside John Travolta as Danny Zuko in the 1978 musical film. They sang famous duets such as “You’re the One I Want” and “Summer Nights” together.

Travolta ended his caption on Instagram by referencing his “Grease” character: “Your Danny, your John!”

After “Grease,” Travolta and Newton-John reunited for a Christmas album in 2012.

John Travolta Pat Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta and Newton-John Reprise Their Roles

A year later, the two reprised their roles as Danny and Sandy for a Meet n’ “Grease” singalong in West Palm Beach, Florida. Before she became part of the “greaser” gang, Newton-John wore a costume that paid homage to Sandy.

The first time I’ve worn a costume since we made the movie! “I am so excited Newton-John wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo at the event.

Julien’s Auction House held the auction in Beverly Hills, and part of the proceeds went to Newton-John’s Australian cancer treatment center. Over 500 items were sold, including the skintight black pants she wore in “Grease.”

On Monday, Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her official Facebook page.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading