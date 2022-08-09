John Travolta, 68 Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta, 68, shared a tribute to Olivia Newton-John on Instagram news that the 73-year-old singer and actress died at age 73 in her Los Angeles home. Family surrounded her.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our lives so much better. You had an incredible impact on me,” he wrote. My heart is full of love for you. There will be a time when we will all be together again down the road. I’ve been yours since the moment I saw you, and I’ll be yours forever!

Newton-John starred as Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson alongside John Travolta as Danny Zuko in the 1978 musical film. They sang famous duets such as “You’re the One I Want” and “Summer Nights” together.

Travolta ended his caption on Instagram by referencing his “Grease” character: “Your Danny, your John!”

After “Grease,” Travolta and Newton-John reunited for a Christmas album in 2012.

John Travolta and Newton-John Reprise Their Roles

A year later, the two reprised their roles as Danny and Sandy for a Meet n’ “Grease” singalong in West Palm Beach, Florida. Before she became part of the “greaser” gang, Newton-John wore a costume that paid homage to Sandy.

The first time I’ve worn a costume since we made the movie! “I am so excited Newton-John wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo at the event.

Julien’s Auction House held the auction in Beverly Hills, and part of the proceeds went to Newton-John’s Australian cancer treatment center. Over 500 items were sold, including the skintight black pants she wore in “Grease.”

On Monday, Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her official Facebook page.