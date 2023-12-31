Qantas Flight Detained After Alleged Attack On Air Hostess Passengers

Connect with us

News

(CTN News) – According to the New York Post, a 28-year-old man was detained on a Qantas flight after allegedly attacking and threatening to stab passengers and a crew member.

The incident took place on Qantas flight QF46 between Bali and Melbourne. Witnesses reported that the man appeared agitated and was screaming and shouting before the incident occurred. Some witnesses also claimed that the man attacked other passengers.

A passenger on the flight stated, “He attacked two or three of the other passengers, but they managed to overpower him. Everyone was calm and suddenly this guy just jumped up, started screaming, and caused panic.”

Videos of the incident have been circulating online, showing fellow passengers wrestling with the man until a crew member was able to pin him down in the aisle.

One video shared on social media had the caption, “I’ve never witnessed anything like this before… Some guy yelling ‘I’m going to stab you’ while lunging at the poor air hostess.”

Qantas Flight released a statement emphasizing that the safety of their customers and crew is their top priority. They are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation of the incident.

A Qantas Flight spokesperson stated, “The safety of our customers and crew is our utmost priority, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for disruptive or threatening behavior. We have been working closely with the authorities who met the aircraft upon arrival in Melbourne.”

In the previous month, an online video emerged depicting a dramatic outburst by a passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Houston to Denver.

The viral footage displayed a woman in distress, shedding tears, shrieking, and engaging in heated arguments with both the flight crew and fellow Qantas Flight passengers, who were attempting to subdue her. Subsequently, she managed to break free and proceeded to clamber over numerous rows of seats within the aircraft cabin.

“Cease pulling my arm!” the woman shouted, her voice filled with anguish. Once more, she screamed, “Stop impeding me! I have been forcefully abducted!” while striking an employee of the airline.

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies