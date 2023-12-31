Greensboro Police Officer Killed At Gas Station By 2 Suspects

(CTN News) – The Greensboro Police Department is currently intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend the individuals responsible for the tragic shooting of an off-duty police officer in Greensboro.

The incident took place at a Sheetz gas station on Sandy Ridge Road, as reported by WRAL, and has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Authorities have provided descriptions of the two suspects, both believed to be in their early 20s. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes, and a green or gray toboggan. The second suspect was described as wearing a jean jacket with fur, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

These descriptions have been circulated widely in the hopes that someone may recognize the suspects and provide valuable information to aid in their capture.

WRAL also reported that the suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox with an NC license plate reading KKA-4432.

The vehicle is distinguishable by a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front. This information has been shared with law enforcement agencies across the region to increase the chances of locating the suspects.

The tragic loss of the off-duty police officer has deeply affected the Greensboro community, and the Police Chief, John Thompson, expressed his profound sadness during a press conference.

Chief Thompson highlighted the officer’s 22 years of dedicated service to both the department and the community, emphasizing the impact he had on those around him. He requested prayers for the officer’s family and the entire Greensboro Police Department during this difficult time.

Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina also expressed his support for the department, acknowledging the immense grief and shock that the community is experiencing.

He assured the department of his full cooperation and resources to aid in the investigation and capture of the suspects.

Initially, a Blue Alert was issued by the Greensboro Police Department to assist in the apprehension of the violent criminals who caused harm or death to an officer while on duty.

However, the alert was later canceled on Saturday evening around 8 p.m. It is unclear at this time whether this cancellation indicates that progress has been made in locating the suspects or if it was due to other factors.

As of now, neither the police department nor the mayor have confirmed whether the suspects have been apprehended or not.

The search for the individuals responsible for this heinous crime continues, and the community remains on high alert, hoping for a swift resolution to this devastating incident.

