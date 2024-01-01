Connect with us

Fireworks For New Year 2024 To Start In NZ And Australia.

2 days ago

Fireworks For New Year 2024 To Start In NZ And Australia.

(CTN News) – In New Zealand, the arrival of New Year 2024 was marked by a stunning exhibition of fireworks, as a diverse group of people gathered at Auckland’s Sky Tower.

This iconic landmark, located in the first major city in the world to welcome the new year, became the center of attention with a mesmerizing display that began with a 10-second countdown projected onto the tower’s base.

The crowd responded with cheers and applause, capturing the spirit of anticipation and happiness.

Around the world, countries are preparing for their own unique New Year celebrations. However, Pakistan has decided to postpone its public festivities as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are currently facing a difficult situation due to the Israeli Defence Forces’ actions.

This choice demonstrates a wider dedication to empathy and comprehension when confronted with challenges.

In New Zealand, both the North and South Islands share the same time zone. However, the Chatham Islands, located to the east, are 45 minutes ahead. Meanwhile, Kiribati, a Pacific nation, was the first to welcome 2024, followed by New Zealand, Tonga, and Samoa.

In Sydney, Australia, large crowds gathered to witness one of the most spectacular New Year’s fireworks displays in the world.

As the clock struck midnight in Sydney, the highly anticipated fireworks show at Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House illuminated the city’s skyline.

The enthusiastic cheers of the excited spectators reverberated through the air, a testament to the shared joy of welcoming the new year.

Earlier in the day, Sydney had offered a preview of the night’s festivities with its annual “family-friendly” fireworks display at Sydney Harbour Bridge, starting at 9 pm local time.

The city buzzed with excitement, attracting crowds who had secured their spots since the early morning hours, filling all nearby vantage points by 7 pm local time.

