PM Sanna Marin Faces Backlash Over Leaked Party Footage

(CTN News) – There is a political backlash against Finnish PM Sanna Marin after video footage of her partying with fellow politicians and celebrities was leaked on the web.

PM Sanna Marin Video Details

The video, which was published on social media on Wednesday, showed PM Sanna Marin and five other people dancing and singing at what appears to be a private party held at a home, according to the footage.

During one point in the video, PM Sanna Marin, 36, is seen dancing on her knees and wiping away her tears while mimicking a song while holding her arms behind her head.

According to Finnish media reports, one of the partygoers was apparently heard shouting “jauhojengi“, which means “flour gang” in Finnish and is also a slang term for cocaine, in the background of the party.

There was no immediate indication as to when the party, which was reportedly also attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of parliament for the prime minister’s Social Democratic Party, and Finnish singer Alma, was going to take place.

However, the footage of the incident has prompted Marin’s political opponents to call for the prime minister to take a voluntary drug test, with opposition party leader Riikka Purra saying there is a “shadow of doubt” hanging over her.

On Thursday, Marin denied taking any drugs during what she described as a “wild” party in a private home that she attended, disputing the perception of the term “jauhojengi” being used during such a party.

In my own experience, I have not used drugs or anything other than alcohol myself. The Finnish leader said she had danced, sang and partied and done everything perfectly legal.

Adding that she was disappointed that footage from the party had been published, saying that she had done everything perfectly legal.

