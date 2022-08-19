Connect with us

News Politics

PM Sanna Marin Faces Backlash Over Leaked Party Footage
Advertisement

News Social Media Trending News

Brian Stelter To Leave CNN After 'Reliable Sources' Is Canceled

News

Deepak Kalal And Sonia Arora New Viral Video Leaked On Twitter & Telegram

Cryptocurrency News

Thailand Ranks Among the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Users Around the World

Health News

Monkeypox Cases Jumped 20% In The Last Week To 35,000 Across 92 Countries, WHO Reports

Crime News

Man Nabbed Trying to Smuggle 17 Wild Animals to India

News

WWE Revealed Vince McMahon Paid $5 Million To Donald Trump’s Charity

News

Thailand's Health Minister Says Weed Smoking Tourist Not Welcome

News

Thailand's Deep South Rocked By 17 Coordinated Bomb and Arson Attacks

Health News

Monkeypox Can Spread To Pet Dogs, According To Doctors Report

News Science

Tasmanian Tiger May Be Brought Back From Extinction By Scientists

Automotive News

Dodge Hornet Will Be Offering A Performance Package For The GLH in 2023

News Politics

Senator Lisa Murkowski & Kelly Tshibaka Advanced From Alaska's Republican Primary

News

Beer Truck Crashes and Overturns Killing 44 Year-Old Driver

News Southern Thailand

2 Teachers Commit Suicide By Jumping Off Bridge

News Southern Thailand

Dutchman, 22 Arrested in Phuket for Illegal Spearfishing

News

Malaysia Considers Medical Cannabis Law Influenced by Thai Policy

News Southern Thailand

One Dead, 7 Injured from Bomb Blast in Southern Thailand

News

Phase 5 Of Thailand's Co-Payment Scheme Opens This Friday

News

Cannabis Sales is illegal on Khao San Road

News

PM Sanna Marin Faces Backlash Over Leaked Party Footage

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

PM Sanna Marin

(CTN News) – There is a political backlash against Finnish PM Sanna Marin after video footage of her partying with fellow politicians and celebrities was leaked on the web.

PM Sanna Marin Video Details

The video, which was published on social media on Wednesday, showed PM Sanna Marin and five other people dancing and singing at what appears to be a private party held at a home, according to the footage.

During one point in the video, PM Sanna Marin, 36, is seen dancing on her knees and wiping away her tears while mimicking a song while holding her arms behind her head.

According to Finnish media reports, one of the partygoers was apparently heard shouting “jauhojengi“, which means “flour gang” in Finnish and is also a slang term for cocaine, in the background of the party.

There was no immediate indication as to when the party, which was reportedly also attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of parliament for the prime minister’s Social Democratic Party, and Finnish singer Alma, was going to take place.

However, the footage of the incident has prompted Marin’s political opponents to call for the prime minister to take a voluntary drug test, with opposition party leader Riikka Purra saying there is a “shadow of doubt” hanging over her.

On Thursday, Marin denied taking any drugs during what she described as a “wild” party in a private home that she attended, disputing the perception of the term “jauhojengi” being used during such a party.

In my own experience, I have not used drugs or anything other than alcohol myself. The Finnish leader said she had danced, sang and partied and done everything perfectly legal.

Adding that she was disappointed that footage from the party had been published, saying that she had done everything perfectly legal.

Related News:

Thailand’s Prime Minister Threatens Protesters with Lese Majeste Law

United Nations Condemns Thailand’s Abuse of Lese Majeste Law

Thai Government Defends Its Use of Lese Majeste Law
Related Topics:
Continue Reading