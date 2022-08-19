Brian Stelter To Leave CNN After ‘Reliable Sources’ Is Canceled

Connect with us

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Brian Stelter

(CTN News) – It’s the end of the year for CNN’s “Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter”. A media analysis show that has aired in various forms for 30 years will end Thursday, the company announced.

The show of Brian Stelter  last episode will air this Sunday.

A CNN spokesperson told CNN Business that Brian Stelter will leave the company as a result. As he embarks on new endeavors, we thank him for his contributions to the network.
Brian Stelter accomplishments were hailed by CNN’s executive vice president of talent and content development, Amy Entelis.
Earlier this year, he emerged as the nation’s top media reporter for the New York Times. He leaves CNN as a flawless broadcaster,” she said in a statement. The impact and influence Brian and his team have had on our lives will last far beyond the show, which we are proud of.”
In a statement, Stelter said he was very grateful for his nine years at CNN and “proud of what we accomplished on Reliable Sources and grateful to the viewers who tuned in each week for our examination of the media, truth, and the stories that shape our world.”
“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more relevant,” he told CNN Business. The rest of my thoughts will be available on Sunday.”
In addition to his role as an on-air personality, he worked as a media writer for CNN.com. In 2013, Stelter was hired by the New York Times to cover pop culture, cable news, and politics.
Along with Oliver Darcy, a fellow media reporter, Stelter also authored and edited the daily newsletter “Reliable Sources.”.
As a result of Stelter’s departure, CNN will continue to cover the media. The CNN digital media team and Reliable Sources newsletter will continue with Darcy leading the newsletter.
