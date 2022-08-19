Connect with us

News

Deepak Kalal And Sonia Arora New Viral Video Leaked On Twitter & Telegram
Advertisement

Cryptocurrency News

Thailand Ranks Among the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Users Around the World

Health News

Monkeypox Cases Jumped 20% In The Last Week To 35,000 Across 92 Countries, WHO Reports

Crime News

Man Nabbed Trying to Smuggle 17 Wild Animals to India

News

WWE Revealed Vince McMahon Paid $5 Million To Donald Trump’s Charity

News

Thailand's Health Minister Says Weed Smoking Tourist Not Welcome

News

Thailand's Deep South Rocked By 17 Coordinated Bomb and Arson Attacks

Health News

Monkeypox Can Spread To Pet Dogs, According To Doctors Report

News Science

Tasmanian Tiger May Be Brought Back From Extinction By Scientists

Automotive News

Dodge Hornet Will Be Offering A Performance Package For The GLH in 2023

News Politics

Senator Lisa Murkowski & Kelly Tshibaka Advanced From Alaska's Republican Primary

News

Beer Truck Crashes and Overturns Killing 44 Year-Old Driver

News Southern Thailand

2 Teachers Commit Suicide By Jumping Off Bridge

News Southern Thailand

Dutchman, 22 Arrested in Phuket for Illegal Spearfishing

News

Malaysia Considers Medical Cannabis Law Influenced by Thai Policy

News Southern Thailand

One Dead, 7 Injured from Bomb Blast in Southern Thailand

News

Phase 5 Of Thailand's Co-Payment Scheme Opens This Friday

News

Cannabis Sales is illegal on Khao San Road

News

Thailand's 5th Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Thai Woman

News World News

Canary Islands, From $486 Round Trip Epic Deal Alert

News

Deepak Kalal And Sonia Arora New Viral Video Leaked On Twitter & Telegram

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Deepak Kalal And Sonia Arora New Viral Video Leaked On Twitter & Telegram

The video of a dancer, singer, and fashion model named Sonia Arora has recently been released on the internet. You can view the film on the Twitter account FanofMilf. As well as being an influencer on social media, Sonia Arora is also a blogger.

As soon as she made her debut on the short film sharing platform Tiktok, where she initially gained a great deal of attention, she quickly rose to fame. She immediately began producing content for Instagram and YouTube following her relocation from India to begin working at Tiktok in June 2020.

Sonia Arora is well known for posting stunning photographs and videos on her Instagram account. More than 150.000 people follow the photos and videos. A number of other controversial social media figures, including comedian Deepak Kalal, appear on a regular basis in live video streaming.

AEE ALSO: WATCH ”Tissue Lelo” Viral Video: “Take Tissue From Here” Video Link! 18+

Physical Attribution

At approximately 1.7 meters in height, Sonia Arora is one of the tallest women in the world. She maintains a healthy weight and takes excellent care of her health in order to keep her figure looking amazing so that she may continue to model flawlessly. The color of both Sonia Arora’s eyes and her hair is brown. The color of her hair is also brown. Additionally, she has a number of tattoos.

Deepak kalal New video viral full

On several social media platforms, Sonia Arora has a significant following. She has a large number of followers on her social media accounts who regularly interact with her. As everyone is aware, she often posts pictures of herself dressed in a fashionable manner on social media. When she goes shopping, she usually opts for dresses in red, black, or yellow.

Her diet is limited to only foods that are rich in nutrients due to the fact that Sonia Arora is also very concerned about her health. It is not uncommon for her to consume treats such as pizza, chocolate, and ice cream routinely as a form of self-indulgence. In addition to spending most of her time with her family, she also enjoys traveling and exercising at the gym.

Who made Deepak Kalal famous?

In response to CarryMinati’s roast video of his videos, he became viral on the internet. Rakhi Sawant announced her engagement to Deepak Kalal in 2018, which was later clarified to be a spoof wedding. He became an internet sensation as a result of that announcement. Additionally, Deepak Kalal appeared in the eighth season of India’s Got Talent.

What disease does Deepak Kalal have?

In an interview with Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Deepak Kalal revealed that he had kidney problems and wanted to become famous before he passed away, and asked Rakhi Sawant for assistance.

Deepak Kalal

Deepak Kalal

 

 

 

 

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading