“Padipat Santipada”: Candidate For Progressive Party’s “Chairman Of The Council” Position

(CTN NEWS) – The Kao Klai Party has a position on the candidature of Mr. Padipat Santipada, MP for Phitsanulok, as the Executive Committee of the Kao Klai Party after choosing a candidate to serve as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kao Klai Party. is the council’s chairman.

There were formerly three nominees: Mr. Padipat, Mr. Teeratchai Phantumas, and Mr. Nuttawut Bua Prathum, Deputy Party Leader.

No one objected by the party executive committee (Kor.Bor.). Therefore, the Kao Klai Party decided to propose Mr. Padipat as a candidate for the position of President of the Council.

Padipat Santipada Council President Candidate

As a candidate who is far ahead to submit to the council president, Mr. Padipat Santipada, a member of parliament for Phitsanulok, is introduced to you today by Alishba.

Thai politician and veterinarian Padipat Santipada is known by the nickname “Ong.”

Phitsanulok Province Member of the House of Representatives and member of the Far North Proportional Progressive Party’s Executive Committee Vice Chairman of the Political Development Commission Journalism and Public Participation was chosen by the Future Forward Party to serve in the House of Representatives for the first time in 2019.

Following the Constitutional Court’s dissolution of the Future Forward Party. He eventually joined the Kao Klai Party.

Padipat Santipada Educational Record

Padipat Santipada, often known as Doctor Ong, is a 42-year-old Phitsanulok Pittayakom School graduate who was born on October 15, 1981.

Bachelor’s degree from Trinity Theological Seminary Singapore and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Padiphat spent a total of two years working as a veterinarian.

From 2005 through 2018, the Thai Christian Students Association worked on youth development and societal issues.

Padipat Santipada Political Work

Padipat originally submitted an application to be a member of the House of Representatives in 2019 for District 1, Phitsanulok Province, with the Future Forward Party.

By obtaining 35,579 votes on March 24, 2019, Mr. Settha Kittijarurak of the Palang Pracharath Party defeated Dr. Warong Dechkitwikrom, a former MP for three terms from the Democrat Party, who had received 23,682 votes.

Under the Kao Klai Party, Padipat is seeking re-election to the House of Representatives in 2023 from District 1 in the province of Phitsanulok.

On May 14, 2023, it received 40,842 votes and was ranked first, coming in at position 9. resulting in Padipat’s election as an MP for a second time

He presided over the Committee on Political Development in politics. Journalism and public involvement used to criticise the army’s corruption at the Korat firing bases and was one of the active conversations on constitutional and electoral reforms.

He was once a veterinarian as well. further focusing on adolescent development and addressing social issues Association of Thai Christian Students.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

WHO Report For Long COVID: Over 36 Million People In Europe Affected

UAE Travel: Lack of Available US Visa Appointments Extended Until October 2024; Here’s Why!

Pakistan Nears Completion Of IMF Bailout Package Amidst Budget Concerns