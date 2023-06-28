Chinese Tourists in Thailand Face US$5600 Fine for Touching Starfish

Three Chinese tourists accused of playing with starfish and stepping on a coral reefs while diving in Phuket, Thailand facing up to two years in prison and a US$5600 fine after being charged with violating a marine preservation regulation.

The event, which occurred last week on the Thai island of Koh Racha, was brought to light by images published by a nonprofit that monitors environmental violations in the country.

In a Facebook post, Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa stated that two visitors admitted to the crime after handing themselves in to police, while the third suspect remained at large.

To find the lawbreakers, officials worked with the provincial tourism police, the maritime office, and the company that organised the trip, according to Varawut. He did not say whether the missing tourist was still being sought.

If proven guilty, the tourists face a two-year prison sentence and a 200,000 baht (US$5,670) fine.

The tour’s two-month-old travel company apologized for the actions of the visitors, who were part of a diving group, saying it was the company’s first junket and it “learned a lesson.”

The operator also vowed to enhance awareness among its passengers about not interfering with marine species, particularly Chinese who have previously been involved in similar events.

“Some of them find the animals cute and want to have pictures taken with them to show to their friends,” a company executive told The Phuket News. “On behalf of the company, we are deeply regretful that this has occurred.”

Thai social media users lashed out at “wild Chinese tour groups,” while others criticised the diving instructors for failing to adequately inform the guests about the rules.

Some expressed outrage that such incidents continue to occur despite law enforcement efforts.

Two Chinese tourists were detained in 2020 for using a spear gun to catch protected ornamental fish while snorkelling in central Thailand.

Lee Yeol-eum, a South Korean actress, was charged in 2019 for capturing endangered gigantic clams in a Thai national marine park while filming a reality TV show.

According to marine experts, rising sea temperatures and unrestrained tourism have harmed more than three-quarters of Thailand’s coral reefs.

The sandy beaches of the tourism-dependent country attracted 6.15 million foreign tourists, including over 700,000 Chinese, in the first quarter of this year.

Marine preservation regulation Thailand