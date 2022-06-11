Nightlife Operators Blame Officials For Unfinished Work On Pattaya Walking Street

(CTN News) – A road renovation project unfinished by the authorities is causing a public nuisance and spoiling Pattaya Walking Street’s reputation, according to business owners there.

To save face with the public, the Pattaya Walking Street Business Association insists that the road be completed faster than the current schedule and more street lights installed.

Pattaya officials, led by the former mayor Sontaya Klunpluem, announced in January that 80% of the renovation of Pattaya Walking Street had already been completed.

Electric and communication wires had been buried underground, the street had been refurbished, footpaths painted, drainage had been improved, and a retractable roof had been installed to allow visitors to enjoy the street at any time of day or night. Sontaya, however, didn’t provide a clear timeline for when the renovations would be completed.

As reported by Pattaya News, business operators have been informed by the authorities that the work will be completed by August.

Pattaya Walking Street Business Association President Narit Petcharat met with some business owners at the Pattaya King Seafood restaurant on Walking Street to discuss the unfinished road project.

Feedback from Thai and foreign visitors on Pattaya Walking Street indicates that each operator offered excellent service. Several residents, however, complained about the unfinished roads and sidewalks, as well as the lack of street lights.

The complaints affect the reputation of the city, and the problems need to be resolved as soon as possible, says Narit. All works should be complete and ready by August, since the number of visitors will continue to increase.

