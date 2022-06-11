Bangkok Is Named The World’s Best City For A Luxury Budget Vacation

(CTN News) – Luxury international vacations are always sought after, but budget plays a crucial role in planning one. Luxury resorts, world-class services, and car rentals are all expensive. According to the British website Money.co.uk, Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is a backpacker’s paradise!

Reports Suggest Bangkok For Budget Luxury Experience

According to the report, Thailand’s capital offers the world’s most affordable luxury travel experience. Car rentals, luxury resorts/hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and best-in-class services – Bangkok has it all.