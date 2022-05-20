38-Year-Old Russian Woman Brutally Attacked in Pattaya, Thailand

Police in the resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, report a 38-year-old Russian woman flagged down a motorist and asked for help after she was brutally attacked.

The motorist told police that a Russian woman was in a dazed state and walking along a road near the Mab Prachan reservoir near Nong Prue.

Pol Lt Chatchai Rakkhamchop, deputy crime suppression chief, said that police and rescue workers were called to the scene around 9.30 pm.

When they arrived, they found Ms. Elena Zyalkova, 38, with bruises on her neck and abrasions all over her body and head injuries. She was wearing a jogging suit.

When asked, she could not remember what had happened.

Upon searching the road and adjacent areas, the police found a trail of bloodstains leading into the forest beside the road and a pair of running shoes and a mobile phone, both hers.

The motorist Mr. Kosol Chomchuen, 36, told police he was heading home when he came across the Russian woman walking along the road. She signaled for help.

The woman was bleeding, and the man stopped and called the police station.

The injured Russian woman was taken to Pattaya’s Bang Lamung Hospital for treatment. Local and tourist police are investigating.

Details about the incident are sketchy, according to police. There was no indication of who attacked her or why.

Police said after she had fully recovered, she would be questioned further.

Many Russian tourists are stranded in Thailand’s beach resorts because of the war in Ukraine. Many cannot pay their bills because of the Russian Ruple collapse or return home because of sanctions and canceled flights.

According to the Public Health Ministry, Russians accounted for the largest group of arrivals in February, representing 8.6% of a total of 203,970.

The Thai government is offering 30-day visa extensions without payment and is trying to find low-cost alternatives for those required to stay for an extended period.