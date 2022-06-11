No More ‘Breaking News’ Banners On CNN, New Chief Chris Licht Says

(CTN News) – Business Standard reported that CNN president Chris Licht announced the “Breaking News” banner will only be used for true emergencies.

Licht, who took over the media outlet from Jeff Zucker, the former President of CNN, a month ago, is making changes, one of which is a focus on “more nuance and less hype.”

There are some CNN journalists who wonder if 50-year-old Licht will be able to manage such a huge news network when he has no previous experience with such a large staff.

On his first day, Licht had told employees, “I do not want to get into the weeds of day-to-day editorial decisions.”

According to him, he believes in challenging “the traditional philosophy of cable news.”

People who are aware of CNN’s internal matters are criticizing Litt. As a result of the feedback, “I plan to make decisions slower than some would like.” says the new chief.

In addition, Licht told advertisers that he wished to “disrupt” morning television. In his words, he wanted a more “conversational approach” to viewers.

A lifelong producer wants to widen the range of political perspectives on the cable network by inviting more Republicans and conservatives.

At first glance, Licht appears to be trying to reduce the “showman like tendencies” that the former boss, Zucker, had strongly ingrained in CNN during his nine-year tenure.