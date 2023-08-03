Connect with us

News

Iraq Welcomes Pakistani Pilgrims: Visa Fees Waived, E-Visa Facility Offered To Strengthen Ties
Advertisement

News

Shocking Case: Accused Zuberi Charged With Kidnapping And Holding Victim In Cinderblock Cell

Legal News

Minnesota Joins the Ranks: Recreational Marijuana Legalized For Adults 21 And Older

News Asia News

Chinese Government Proposes Limiting Minors' Smartphone Screen Time With "Minor Mode"

News World News

Canada's Mr. Family Values Justin Trudeau to Headed for Divorce

News

Phuket Thailand Sees 4 Tourists Dead From Drowning in Only 5 Days

News

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time, Where To Watch, Team News

News

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried's Legal Team Confronts Witness Intimidation Allegations With Fierce Defense

Politics News

Trump's 45-Page Indictment: The Unseen Consequences Of Trump's Actions In The Capitol Attack

News

BlackRock Investment Firm Under Investigation By House China Committee

News

Despite Cutting Costs, CVS Beats Earnings And Revenue Expectations

News Weather

Supermoon Spectacle: Two Full Moons In August For Sky Gazers - How To Observe The Supermoon?

Cryptocurrency Business News

Indonesia Unveils Pioneering State-Backed Cryptocurrency Bourse To Foster Crypto Market Growth

News News Asia

Typhoon Khanun Hammers Okinawa Japan 200K Homes Without Power

News Politics World News

Biden's DOJ Indicts Donald Trump for a Third Time Over Jan 6th

News Regional News

Japanese Tourist Photo's Shame Thailand's State Railways into Cleaning up Garbage

News News Asia

President Xi Jinping Replaces China's Top 2 Nuclear Force Commanders

News News Asia

Over 500,000 Ballots in Cambodia's Election Spoiled

News News Asia

Australia's Albanese Tells US to End its Persecution of Julian Assange

News News Asia

Myanmar's General Min Postpones Promised 2023 Election

News

Iraq Welcomes Pakistani Pilgrims: Visa Fees Waived, E-Visa Facility Offered To Strengthen Ties

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Pilgrims

In a significant development, Iraq has extended a heartfelt welcome to Pakistani pilgrims by officially waiving visa fees for those seeking to visit the country for religious purposes. This move is a part of a broader effort to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

Recently, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, embarked on a four-day visit to Iraq, following an exclusive invitation from his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir Al-Sabri.

The primary focus of the visit was to strengthen ties and foster cooperation on various fronts between the two friendly countries.

During the visit, Minister Rana held a crucial meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, during which both leaders pledged to collaborate on defense and counter-terrorism efforts.

This reaffirms their shared commitment to addressing common challenges and promoting regional security.

A notable highlight of the visit was the Iraqi Prime Minister’s generous decision to waive visa fees for Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iraq for religious reasons.

Ties With Pakistani Pilgrims: Iraq’s Generous Measures Strengthen Pilgrimage Process and Foster Cultural Bond

This gesture is expected to streamline the pilgrimage process and foster a stronger cultural and spiritual bond between the two nations.

In a bid to promote trade and investment, Pakistani investors will soon receive e-visa facilities, enabling them to explore business opportunities in Iraq. This move is set to facilitate economic growth and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed a strong desire to expedite the release of Pakistani prisoners detained in Iraq for minor offenses, showcasing Iraq’s commitment to fostering positive relations and humanitarian initiatives.

In response to Minister Rana’s expressions of gratitude, Iraq’s Interior Minister extended ongoing support to Pakistani pilgrims, ensuring their journey is smooth and fulfilling.

In a remarkable outcome of the meeting, the quota for Pakistani pilgrims during the holy occasion of Arbaeen has been significantly increased to 100,000.

Additionally, individual visas will now be available, granting pilgrims the flexibility to travel independently or as part of groups.

These recent developments mark a momentous step towards strengthening the bond between Iraq and Pakistan, fostering cooperation in various fields, and promoting mutual understanding and respect between the two nations.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Shocking Case: Accused Zuberi Charged With Kidnapping And Holding Victim In Cinderblock Cell

Minnesota Joins the Ranks: Recreational Marijuana Legalized For Adults 21 And Older

Chinese Government Proposes Limiting Minors’ Smartphone Screen Time With “Minor Mode”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs